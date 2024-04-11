Gen Z turns to tarot, astrology during appraisal season, reveals data

Do you turn to astrology during appraisal season? According to new data released by Astroyogi, a digital astrology platform, career-related queries surged by 50-60 per cent as individuals turned to astrology in anticipation of salary hikes and promotional growth in the ongoing appraisal season. The data reveals a surge in career-related consultations in March and April.

IT and corporate sectors lead the charge

The increase is especially pronounced in the IT and corporate sectors, where professionals are keenly exploring their prospects for growth and advancement.

Gender and generational insights

A breakdown of the data reveals a gender distribution of 70% men to 30% women in astrology consultations. Interestingly, the Gen Z demographic dominates the scene, accounting for 90-95% of total queries. Preferences among these users lean towards live sessions, with Tarot readings and Vedic astrology being the most sought-after services, comprising 60% and 40% of the consultations respectively.

Which cities search most for astrology consultations?

The appetite for astrological guidance is not uniform across the country; certain cities have emerged as key centers for such consultations. Bengaluru leads with a 60% share of queries, followed by Delhi at 50%, and both Mumbai and Hyderabad at 40%.

Career concerns

Queries during this period are not limited to immediate career concerns such as job changes, salary raises, and promotions. There's a notable shift towards broader career aspirations, with 95% of inquiries related to industry transitions and a smaller fraction, 5%, focused on pursuing passions.

Additionally, there's a spike in result-oriented questions from Gen Z individuals, especially concerning board exams and career decisions.