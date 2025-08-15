Friday, August 15, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HDFC Bank to pause phone, SMS and WhatsApp banking overnight on Aug 22-23

HDFC Bank to pause phone, SMS and WhatsApp banking overnight on Aug 22-23

The bank stated that the scheduled maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to enhance system efficiency and improve the overall banking experience.

HDFC Bank on Friday announced a planned system maintenance window that will affect select customer service channels later this month

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 HDFC Bank on Friday announced a planned system maintenance window that will affect select customer service channels later this month. The maintenance will take place from 11:00 PM IST on August 22, 2025, to 6:00 AM IST on August 23, 2025 — a total of seven hours.
 
During this period, Customer Care services such as Phone Banking IVR, Email support, Social Media channels, ChatBanking on WhatsApp, and SMS Banking will be unavailable, except for the toll-free number dedicated to hotlisting bank accounts and cards in case of loss or fraud.
 
However, customers can continue to access PhoneBanking Agent services, as well as digital channels including HDFC Bank NetBanking, MobileBanking, PayZapp, and MyCards for their transactions.
 
 
The bank stated that the scheduled maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to enhance system efficiency and improve the overall banking experience.
 
HDFC Bank expressed appreciation for customer cooperation, assuring that the upgrades will help improve service reliability in the future.

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

