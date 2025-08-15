Friday, August 15, 2025 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Holiday on 15, 16 August: Banks shut for Independence Day, Janmashtami

Holiday on 15, 16 August: Banks shut for Independence Day, Janmashtami

Bank Holiday: With Independence Day and Janmashtami falling back-to-back, many states face a three-day bank closure. Here's what's open, what's shut, and how you can plan your transactions.

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

RBI placces bank holidays 15 Aug and Janmashtami

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

If you have bank work lined up for the next few days, you may want to plan ahead. Tomorrow, Friday, 15 August, marks India’s Independence Day, a nationwide public holiday when all banks remain shut. This closure applies across the country as it is a mandatory holiday under the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar.
 
With many people already planning trips and shopping sprees around the August long weekend, the back-to-back holidays could mean a short pause in branch banking services. While ATMs, mobile banking and net banking will still work, physical branch transactions, such as depositing cash, encashing cheques, or updating passbooks, will not be possible. 
 
 

Janmashtami adds to the long weekend

Adding to the break, Janmashtami falls on Saturday, 16 August. The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna and is a bank holiday in several states, including Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh (Union Territory), Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu (Union Territory), Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh
 
However, not every state will observe this as an official bank holiday. Branches in other states than those listed above will remain open 

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Light rainfall, cleaner air greets Delhi on 79th Independence Day

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day, Red Fort, Indian flag

India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail: PM Modi in I-Day speech

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day, Red Fort, Indian flag

Independence Day 2025: Here's a list of what's open and closed today

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea Q1 loss widens to ₹6,608 cr; Abhijith Kishore named new CEO

President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu honours Partition victims, says India 'mother of democracy'

 
This means customers in many states will see a three-day bank closure, Friday (Independence Day), Saturday (Janmashtami) and Sunday (weekly holiday). In states where banks open on Saturday, there will still be two non-working days on either side.

How customers can prepare

-To avoid delays and last-minute stress, it’s wise to take a few steps now:
 
-Complete urgent transactions in advance: deposit cheques, pay bills or transfer funds before Friday.
 
-Go digital where possible: use mobile or internet banking, UPI and card payments for essential transactions.
 
-Check your state’s holiday list: confirm with your bank whether branches will be open on 16 August in your city. 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold scales new peak; existing investors should book partial profitspremium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

New Income Tax Bill does not entail too many changes in tax planningpremium

Home loan, EMI

Home loan rates stable in August: Public banks at 7.35%, private at 7.70%

Credit Card

Sharing your credit card for rewards? It could trigger a tax headache

Life insurance, insurance

What are the best life insurance plans available for young professionals?premium

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon