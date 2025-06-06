Namma Yatri hits 100 million rides, enables ₹1,600 cr driver earnings

Zero-commission mobility platform Namma Yatri has achieved a milestone of completing over 100 million rides. The platform has enabled earnings worth over ₹1,600 crore for more than 6 lakh drivers, the company said in a statement.
According to data available on the company's website, the platform has over 12.2 million registered users. Among all cities, Bengaluru led in the number of trips completed at nearly 85 million, while Kolkata ranked second with around 10 million trips.
The mobility platform is also building an open, community-led, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tech infrastructure to promote inclusive and sustainable urban mobility. “The Linux for Mobility is no longer just an idea – it’s taking shape on the ground. This open, community-led, AI-powered infrastructure already powers apps like Yatri Sathi in Bengal, Odisha Yatri, and Kerala Savaari – all built on the same open mobility infrastructure,” the company added.
Commenting on the development, Shan M S, Co-founder of the platform, said, “100 million rides without any commission is not just a number – it’s a reflection of what’s possible when we put people first. It shows that we can build public mobility infrastructure with heart, tech with empathy, and systems that scale trust. With our mission of building the Linux for Mobility, it’s still Day 1 for us.”
The Bengaluru-based company was founded in 2022 and has also integrated with the government-backed e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).