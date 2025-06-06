Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Namma Yatri hits 100 million rides, enables ₹1,600 cr driver earnings

Namma Yatri hits 100 million rides, enables ₹1,600 cr driver earnings

Namma Yatri achieves a landmark 100 million zero-commission rides, generating Rs 1,600 crore for 6 lakh drivers while building an open AI-led mobility infrastructure

Namma Yatri

The Bengaluru-based company was founded in 2022 and has also integrated with the government-backed e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zero-commission mobility platform Namma Yatri has achieved a milestone of completing over 100 million rides. The platform has enabled earnings worth over ₹1,600 crore for more than 6 lakh drivers, the company said in a statement.
 
According to data available on the company's website, the platform has over 12.2 million registered users. Among all cities, Bengaluru led in the number of trips completed at nearly 85 million, while Kolkata ranked second with around 10 million trips.
 
The mobility platform is also building an open, community-led, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tech infrastructure to promote inclusive and sustainable urban mobility. “The Linux for Mobility is no longer just an idea – it’s taking shape on the ground. This open, community-led, AI-powered infrastructure already powers apps like Yatri Sathi in Bengal, Odisha Yatri, and Kerala Savaari – all built on the same open mobility infrastructure,” the company added. 
 
 
Commenting on the development, Shan M S, Co-founder of the platform, said, “100 million rides without any commission is not just a number – it’s a reflection of what’s possible when we put people first. It shows that we can build public mobility infrastructure with heart, tech with empathy, and systems that scale trust. With our mission of building the Linux for Mobility, it’s still Day 1 for us.”
 
The Bengaluru-based company was founded in 2022 and has also integrated with the government-backed e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

More From This Section

battery lithium

Boson Cell leads India's march towards sustainable energy storage solutions

battery lithium

Boson Cell leads India's march towards sustainable energy storage solutions

battery lithium

Boson Cell leads India's march towards sustainable energy storage solutions

Oyo hotel

IPO-bound Oyo eyes doubling of revenue from company-serviced hotels by FY26

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC hits 80,265 MW capacity after commissioning 110 MW Khavda project

Topics : Travel firms Online travel companies tourism sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon