DigiQure to Medulance: Healthcare startups that gained from Shark Tank India

Shows like Shark Tank India have become crucial platforms for healthtech startups, offering them a chance to secure vital funding

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Forecasted to reach a valuation of $25 billion by 2025, the Indian healthtech market is undergoing rapid expansion. This growth is attributed to higher internet connectivity, a surge in demand for accessible healthcare, and the prevalence of chronic illnesses, according to a report by LoEstro Advisors.

Interestingly, it's not just the healthcare giants but also startups at the forefront of this transformation. Shows like Shark Tank India have become crucial platforms for these emerging companies, offering them a chance to secure vital funding.
Take a look at the healthtech startups that have benefitted from Shark Tank India

Medulance for emergency care

Medulance, co-founded by Ravjot Singh Arora and Pranav Bajaj, has made significant strides in emergency medical services. Their appearance on Shark Tank India Season 2 resulted in a deal of Rs 5 crore for 5% equity from investors Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aman Gupta, the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Boat Lifestyle, and Peyush Bansal, the founder and CEO of Lenskart. This investment enabled Medulance to expand its operations and improve its technology. It now has a fleet of over 10,000 ambulances nationwide.

What's Up Wellness: For nutritional supplements

Vaibhav Makhija and Sayantani Mandal introduced a novel concept to the health supplement market with their gummy vitamins through What's Up Wellness. Captivating Sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group, and Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, on the show's second season, they secured Rs 60 lakh. This funding bolstered their production and marketing, making their products more widely available and appealing to a broader audience.

Concept: What's Up Wellness offered innovative gummy vitamins addressing everyday health needs like sleep, beauty, and stress management, targeting a younger audience seeking convenient and enjoyable ways to improve well-being.

DigiQure: For healthcare in rural areas

DigiQure addresses the critical issue of healthcare accessibility in India's rural regions through telemedicine. By facilitating online consultations with doctors and offering digital prescriptions, medicine delivery, and lab tests, they bridge the urban-rural divide. Co-founder Akanksh Tandon's pitch in Season 2 caught the attention of investor Namita Thapar, who invested Rs 40 lakh for a 10% stake.This investment helped them expand their reach and bring much-needed healthcare services to underserved communities.

Keto India: For personalised wellness

Keto India showcased its commitment to personalised healthcare on Shark Tank India Season 1, focusing on tailored diet plans for chronic conditions such as diabetes, PCOS, and obesity. Despite turning down investment proposals, their presence on the show generated a buzz.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

