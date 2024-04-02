One Vehicle, One FASTag enforced: Here's what all users must know

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has enforced the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' rule since April 1, as confirmed by a senior official to the Press Trust of India (PTI). This directive prohibits the use of a single FASTag across multiple vehicles or the association of several FASTags with one vehicle. To facilitate a smooth transition, NHAI extended the compliance deadline to the end of March, particularly accommodating Paytm FASTag users who encountered issues.

The rationale behind the move

NHAI's decision to implement the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' policy stems from concerns over the misuse of FASTags. Reports indicated that vehicles were being equipped with multiple FASTags or FASTags were being issued without adhering to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. Additionally, there were instances of FASTags not being properly affixed to the vehicle's windscreen, leading to delays at toll plazas and inconveniencing other users of National Highways, according to a Press Information Bureau release in January 2024.

Clarification on FASTag recharge through banks

The principle of 'One Vehicle One FASTag' ensures that each vehicle is associated with a single active FASTag. If a vehicle has multiple FASTags, all but the most recently acquired one will be deactivated. This measure prevents the ownership of several FASTags for one vehicle. Importantly, vehicle owners are at liberty to recharge their FASTag through any bank or via various payment methods, including BBPS, UPI, and net banking. This approach introduces a level of flexibility in managing FASTag accounts.

How to check FASTag status

If you need to verify the status of FASTags linked to your vehicle, execute the following steps:

1. Visit the official website at [https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/check-your-netc-fastag-status](https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/check-your-netc-fastag-status).

2. Input your vehicle details

3. Select “Submit.”

4. Review the status information provided for each FASTag associated with your vehicle.

Watch out for incomplete FASTag KYC

Should your FASTag KYC be incomplete, notifications will be sent through email, SMS, or the bank's app alerting you to this issue.



To update your KYC:

For NHAI FASTags: Visit [https://fastag.ihmcl.com](https://fastag.ihmcl.com), log in, and update your KYC online.

For bank-issued FASTags: Access [https://www.netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag](https://www.netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag), select your issuing bank, and follow the link to update your KYC online.

The absence of notifications suggests your KYC is complete.

FASTag usage across multiple vehicles

A FASTag is uniquely issued to a vehicle, based on its registration certificate. Misuse, such as using a tag intended for one vehicle on another, can lead to the tag being blacklisted, preventing further issuance of FASTags for that vehicle.

Non-KYC wallets post 2 years

Failing to upgrade your KYC within two years as a non-KYC wallet holder will restrict you from adding funds to your wallet. However, you can still use the remaining balance for toll payments until the tag shows a low balance or is blocked.

KYC processing time

The processing time for KYC requests is up to seven working days. You can track your KYC status on the customer portal. Approval depends on the accuracy and validity of the submitted documents. Any discrepancies or invalid documents will result in rejection, necessitating a resubmission.