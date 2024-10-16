Business Standard
How much DA hike will central government employees get? Know details here

Dearness Allowance is a crucial component of the pay structure for over 10 million central government employees and pensioners, offering protection against the effect of inflation

Nandini Singh
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

As Diwali approaches, central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the much-anticipated Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. Currently set at 50 per cent of basic pay, the DA was raised by 4 per cent in March 2024. Reports now indicate that an increase of 3-4 per cent could be on the horizon in the coming weeks.

The DA is a crucial component of the pay structure for over 10 million central government employees and pensioners, offering protection against inflation. By linking salary adjustments to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the DA ensures that employees' pay aligns with rising living costs, offering a financial buffer during inflationary periods.

How a 3-4% DA hike could impact salaries
 

For instance, an employee with a basic salary of Rs 22,000 could see a DA increase of Rs 660 per month if the government approves a 3 per cent hike, bringing their DA to Rs 11,220. In the case of a 4 per cent hike, their DA would rise to Rs 11,440, providing additional relief amid surging costs.

The timing of this hike is significant, as inflation continues to strain household budgets. The government determines DA hikes based on the 12-month average of the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), ensuring that these adjustments are directly tied to prevailing economic conditions.

DA hike expected before Diwali festival
 

While no official announcement has been made yet, anticipation is building, with employees and pensioners anxiously awaiting the government’s decision. Historically, DA hikes follow a biannual cycle, with reviews typically conducted in January and July, and formal announcements made in March and September. If the government sticks to this schedule, an official statement is expected in October, just ahead of the festive season.

Pensioners to benefit from Dearness Relief hike
 

In addition to the DA hike, pensioners are also expected to benefit from an increase in Dearness Relief (DR), offering them financial relief at a time when many retirees heavily depend on these adjustments to maintain their living standards.

No immediate plans for Pay Commission
 

Meanwhile, speculation about the 8th Pay Commission has been circulating, though the government has clarified there are no immediate plans for its implementation. For now, the focus remains on the DA hike as the primary means of addressing inflationary challenges, offering much-needed financial support to central government employees and pensioners.

As Diwali approaches, the upcoming DA announcement is highly anticipated, potentially delivering some festive financial relief just in time.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

