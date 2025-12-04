How much salary is 'truly enough'? Breakdown shows why most get it wrong

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
n a world where salary discussions are becoming louder than ever, a new framework shared by financial expert Vijay Maheshwari is cutting through the noise with one simple message:
Your ideal salary is not a number — it’s a lifestyle choice.
Your “enough” isn’t a number — it’s a lifestyle choice.
The above infographic shared by Maheshwari on LinkedIn breaks down what it actually costs for a solo earner to live a Basic, Comfortable, or Ideal life in a Tier-1 city in 2025 — and the ranges reveal just how far perception differs from reality.
Also Read
Monthly Expenses: What It Really Takes to Live in a Tier-1 City
Maheshwari’s table outlines the key expense buckets most young earners fail to account for: housing, groceries, transport, lifestyle spending, healthcare and investments. Based on these, the minimum monthly needs look like this:
Basic life: ₹34,000–₹40,000
A modest 1BHK, bare-bones lifestyle, essential health cover, and minimal savings.
Comfortable life: ₹50,000–₹70,000
Balanced lifestyle, better mobility and healthcare choices, and slightly stronger savings.
Ideal life: ₹90,000–₹1.2 lakh+
Premium lifestyle, higher discretionary spending, strong health cover, and serious wealth-building investments. Across all tiers, expenses are shaped by a few big buckets: rent, groceries, utilities, transport, lifestyle spending, health insurance, and investments — with rent alone stretching from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 depending on the standard of living.
The key insight?
A “comfortable” life doesn’t actually require a massive salary — but an “ideal” life demands intentional financial planning.
What Decides Your “Enough”?
The infographic breaks it down into five real-world factors:
The analysis highlights that “enough” is never a fixed amount. Five major factors dictate whether ₹40,000 feels manageable or whether you realistically need over ₹1.5 lakh.
1. City Tier
Metros demand higher rent and transport costs.
Small towns stretch your money much further.
2. Dependents
A single person, a couple, a family with kids, or someone supporting parents — each has a very different financial equation.
3. Existing EMIs
Loans for education, home, or car can swallow 30–40% of monthly income before anything else.
4. Life Goals
Buying a home, travelling more, upgrading lifestyle, or planning early retirement all affect how much you need.
5. Savings Rate
A minimum of 20% investing is recommended — and this alone can shift you from one category to another.
Together, these determine whether ₹40,000 feels abundant or ₹1.5 lakh still feels tight.
What Salary Should You Aim For in 2025?
Maheshwari categorises 2025 salary ambitions into four practical bands:
₹35k–₹45k: Freshers & small-town living
₹50k–₹70k: Solo earners in Tier-2/Tier-1 (Basic to Comfortable)
₹80k–₹1.2L: Tier-1 professionals planning future goals
₹1.5L+: Families, kids & long-term wealth building
The takeaway is crystal clear:
You don’t need a “high salary” — you need the right salary for the life you want.
The Psychology Behind “Enough”
Most Indians carry a vague salary target — ₹1L, ₹2L, or “double what I earn now.” But Maheshwari’s framework forces a shift from emotional guessing to mathematical clarity.
The biggest mistake young earners make?
Overestimating how far their salary will stretch in a metro…
or underestimating how affordable life can be in a Tier-2 city.