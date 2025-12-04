Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How much salary is 'truly enough'? Breakdown shows why most get it wrong

How much salary is 'truly enough'? Breakdown shows why most get it wrong

Most Indians carry a vague salary target - ₹1L, ₹2L, or "double what I earn now." But Maheshwari's framework forces a shift from emotional guessing to mathematical clarity.

Loans for education, home, or car can swallow 30–40% of monthly income before anything else.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

n a world where salary discussions are becoming louder than ever, a new framework shared by financial expert Vijay Maheshwari is cutting through the noise with one simple message:
Your ideal salary is not a number — it’s a lifestyle choice. 
Your “enough” isn’t a number — it’s a lifestyle choice.
 
The above infographic shared by Maheshwari on LinkedIn breaks down what it actually costs for a solo earner to live a Basic, Comfortable, or Ideal life in a Tier-1 city in 2025 — and the ranges reveal just how far perception differs from reality.

Monthly Expenses: What It Really Takes to Live in a Tier-1 City
 
 
Maheshwari’s table outlines the key expense buckets most young earners fail to account for: housing, groceries, transport, lifestyle spending, healthcare and investments. Based on these, the minimum monthly needs look like this:
 
Basic life: ₹34,000–₹40,000
 
A modest 1BHK, bare-bones lifestyle, essential health cover, and minimal savings.
 
Comfortable life: ₹50,000–₹70,000
 
Balanced lifestyle, better mobility and healthcare choices, and slightly stronger savings.
 
Ideal life: ₹90,000–₹1.2 lakh+
 
Premium lifestyle, higher discretionary spending, strong health cover, and serious wealth-building investments.  Across all tiers, expenses are shaped by a few big buckets: rent, groceries, utilities, transport, lifestyle spending, health insurance, and investments — with rent alone stretching from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 depending on the standard of living.
 
The key insight?
A “comfortable” life doesn’t actually require a massive salary — but an “ideal” life demands intentional financial planning.
 
What Decides Your “Enough”?
 
The infographic breaks it down into five real-world factors: 
The analysis highlights that “enough” is never a fixed amount. Five major factors dictate whether ₹40,000 feels manageable or whether you realistically need over ₹1.5 lakh.
 
1. City Tier
 
Metros demand higher rent and transport costs.
Small towns stretch your money much further.
 
2. Dependents
 
A single person, a couple, a family with kids, or someone supporting parents — each has a very different financial equation.
 
3. Existing EMIs
 
Loans for education, home, or car can swallow 30–40% of monthly income before anything else.
 
4. Life Goals
 
Buying a home, travelling more, upgrading lifestyle, or planning early retirement all affect how much you need.
 
5. Savings Rate
 
A minimum of 20% investing is recommended — and this alone can shift you from one category to another.
   
Together, these determine whether ₹40,000 feels abundant or ₹1.5 lakh still feels tight.
 
What Salary Should You Aim For in 2025?
 
Maheshwari categorises 2025 salary ambitions into four practical bands:
 
₹35k–₹45k: Freshers & small-town living
 
₹50k–₹70k: Solo earners in Tier-2/Tier-1 (Basic to Comfortable)
 
₹80k–₹1.2L: Tier-1 professionals planning future goals
 
₹1.5L+: Families, kids & long-term wealth building
 
The takeaway is crystal clear:
You don’t need a “high salary” — you need the right salary for the life you want.
 
The Psychology Behind “Enough”
 
Most Indians carry a vague salary target — ₹1L, ₹2L, or “double what I earn now.” But Maheshwari’s framework forces a shift from emotional guessing to mathematical clarity.
 
The biggest mistake young earners make?
Overestimating how far their salary will stretch in a metro…
or underestimating how affordable life can be in a Tier-2 city.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

