Sonu Nigam rents out commercial unit in Santacruz East for Rs 19 lakh/month

As per IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the commercial unit, located in Trade Centre BKC, measures 4,257 sq. ft. (~395 sq. m.).

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian singer Sonu Nigam has leased out a commercial unit in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for a monthly rent of ₹19 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The agreement was officially registered in December 2025.
 
As per IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the commercial unit, located in Trade Centre BKC, measures 4,257 sq. ft. (~395 sq. m.). The deal incurred a stamp duty of ₹3.27 lakh and registration charges of ₹1,000, and includes a security deposit of ₹90 lakh.
 
According to Square Yards’ analysis, the rental agreement spans five years. The rent is fixed at ₹19 lakh for the first year, with an escalation of 5.26% taking it to ₹20 lakh in the second year. From year two onward, the rent will rise at a steady annual rate of 5%, increasing to ₹21 lakh in the third year, ₹22.05 lakh in the fourth year, and ₹23.15 lakh in the fifth year. The total rental outflow during the lease tenure amounts to ₹12.62 crore.
 
 
Santacruz East is a well-connected and steadily growing real estate hub in Mumbai, offering a mix of residential and commercial developments. Its excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, suburban rail network, metro, and proximity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport contribute to its appeal. The locality’s strategic position near key business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Kalina, Andheri, and Vile Parle drives strong demand from both professionals and businesses.
 
Sonu Nigam is one of India’s most celebrated and versatile playback singers, with a career spanning more than three decades across multiple music industries. Known for his extraordinary vocal range and emotive style, he has earned numerous accolades including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, and international honours. With iconic songs such as “Suraj Hua Maddham,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” and “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin,” he has delivered timeless melodies across genres.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

