Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

How to avoid overspending during Amazon and Flipkart sale

Take stock of what you actually need; make a list and set a strict budget

sale

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon India’s Prime Day & Flipkart Goat sales begin July 20, offering shoppers deals and discounts. However, the excitement of flash sales and limited-time offers can often lead to impulsive purchases and overspending. 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com gave advice on how you can avoid overspending:
 
Plan ahead and set a budget
 

More From This Section

48% of households facing earning, savings squeeze look to Budget for relief

Manufacturing hottest theme on the block? Motilal thinks so with latest NFO

Key information about health insurance plans explained in one table

Filing income tax returns 2024 for the deceased: A step-by-step guide

Fund review: ICIC Pru Bluechip fund

When it comes to online sales on e-commerce websites, one of the effective methods to avoid overspending is to set a budget before the sale begins. Though these sales are the best opportunity to buy things at cheaper price, but you can’t go beyond your budget. Determine how much you can afford to spend and stick to that limit. Creating a shopping list is another essential step. By identifying and prioritising your needs, you can focus on purchasing items that are truly necessary.
 
For example, you need to buy a big screen television (TV) worth Rs 1 lakh and air conditioner (AC) costing you Rs 50,000 but your budget for the sale is only Rs 1 lakh. In this scenario, you can decide what is your priority – TV or AC at the moment and decide to spend accordingly. This approach minimises the risk of impulse buying

Take stock of what you actually need; make a list and set a strict budget. This will help you resist the temptation of unnecessary purchases.
 
'Lightning Deals', with their countdown timers and limited stock, can create a sense of urgency that leads to hasty decisions. Make transactions when you need the product, and it is a cheaper deal and can fit your budget 
 
Only buy returnable items if your budget is limited and you need to make a big transaction quickly. 
 
Look for products that offer free returns in case you need to send something back. This gives you more flexibility if you change your mind.
 
Compare prices on different platforms for the best deals: While special offers give attractive deals, it's worth checking prices on other e-commerce platforms as well. Don't assume every discount as the lowest price.
 
Consider long-term value: While evaluating deals, think beyond the immediate discount. Consider factors like product quality, durability, and after-sales service.
 
Avoid browsing if you don't need anything: Aimlessly browsing deals can lead to impulse purchases. If you don't have anything specific in mind, it's best to avoid the temptation altogether.
 
Use credit cards where you are getting cashbacks and reward points. You can use these points to reduce your overall cost of purchases.
 
Get deals where you can earn rewards on your purchases: Try to use credit cards that earns bonus rewards on specific products you are planning to purchase.
 
Which credit cards are offering benefits rewards on sale
 
The best way out is to check the e-commerce websites and see which cards giving you cashbacks and rewards your purchases. Often all top public and private sector banks credit cards have 5-10 per cent cashbacks, could be higher in some cards. Another way is to look at the No-Cost EMI benefits, said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com 
 
Credit Cards offering good discounts on Amazon and Flipkart right now
 
1. ICICI Bank
 
2. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card
 
3. SBI credit cards
 
4. HDFC
 
5. IDFC
 
6. AXIS 

Also Read

Amazon's marketing portal for merchants crashes, disrupting Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day event starts, sales up 12% in first 7 hours: Report

Amazon Prime Day a big event for scammers, experts warn customers

We expect Prime Day 2024 to be biggest ever, says Amazon executive

Amazon Prime Day 2024 India: All about amazing deals and discounts

Topics : Amazon Prime Day Flipkart sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon