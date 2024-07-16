How to obtain Form 16A: Your guide to downloading TDS certificates

Form 16A, also known as a TDS Certificate, contains details of the tax deducted and deposited with the government on behalf of the deductee. It is a certificate issued by an employer or deductor in a financial year and is important when an individual has additional sources of income apart from their salary. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Key points about Form 16 A Form 16A can be downloaded from the TRACES portal for non-salary TDS payments. It is generated only for valid PANs reported in the TDS statements.

The downloaded Form 16A is non-editable and is considered a valid TDS certificate.

The password to open the PDF is the TAN in uppercase.

How can I get my Form 16A?



You can demand your Form 16A from the agency/person who has deducted your TDS.

How to download Form 16A from TRACES website

Open your web browser and go to the Income Tax Department's official website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Once on the website, click on the 'login' button.

Enter your user ID, password, and CAPTCHA to log into your account. This user ID is typically the TAN (Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number) for deductors.

After logging in, you will be redirected to the TRACES dashboard.

Look for the 'downloads' tab on the top menu and click on it.

In the 'downloads' section, find and click on the 'Form 16A' option.

You will be prompted to provide specific details such as the financial year, quarter, and the type of form.



Enter the details accurately to proceed.

After filling in the required information, click on the 'Go' button.

The system will generate Form No. 16A, and it will be available for download.

How to download Form 16A from HDFC Bank

Go to https://netbanking.hdfcbank.com/netbanking/.



Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Click on 'Enquire' on the left-hand side of the page.

Select 'TDS Certificate' from the options.

Enter your PAN and the financial year for which you want the certificate.

Click on 'Generate' to download the Form 16A in PDF format.

How to download Form 16 A from ICICI Bank

Go to www.icicibank.com.

Log in to your ICICI Bank account

Click on 'Tax Centre' under the 'Payments & Transfer' tab.

Click on 'View' in the 'TDS Certificate' option.

Enter your PAN, assessment year, and the quarter for which you want the certificate.

Click on 'Generate PDF' to download the Form 16A

How to download Form 16 A from State Bank of India

Log in to your account by visiting onlinesbi.com.

Select the 'My certificates' option under the 'e-services' tab.

On the new webpage, select 'Download Form 16A'.

Select the financial year and quarter: The screen will show you the customer number and customer name.

Select the financial year (e.g., FY 2022-23) and the quarter. If you do not know the quarter, select each one to check and download your TDS certificates.

Click on 'Submit'.

On the new webpage, you will get three options: a) Download Form 16A, b) Upload on DigiLocker, and c) Cancel.

Click on option (a) 'Download Form 16A'.