close
Sensex (-0.25%)
65462.53 -166.71
Nifty (-0.46%)
19533.60 -91.10
Nifty Smallcap (-1.22%)
5957.60 -73.40
Nifty Midcap (-1.29%)
39811.70 -520.90
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43717.10 -37.40
Heatmap

How to start a business with no money? Here are the simple steps to follow

Starting a business without investment looks impossible, but it isn't. You can fulfil your entrepreneurial dream without investing a single penny. Here's how to start your business with no money

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Starting a business has become a lot easier nowadays due to digitalisation. There are hundreds of ways to start a business without money. In most cases, all you need is an entrepreneurial mindset, like patience, hard work, and a desire to test new things.

The two things that are very significant for all types of business are investment and a good business idea. If you have a good business idea, half of the battle is already won, thereafter, all you have to do is to fund it. 

People who have the desire to set up their own business can establish a company without spending a single penny from their pocket. This article will help you figure out how to start a business with no money.

Start a Business with no money

Here are the ways to start a business with no money:

Find free business opportunities

Starting a business requires a good sum of money but there are some business ideas which require very little or even zero capital. You have to explore and find a list of ideas then put them together, and start your business. Here are the business ideas which you can start for free, like freelance writer, social media manager, virtual assistant, etc.

Also Read: 8 small manufacturing business ideas to start your entrepreneurial journey

Do market research

After selecting your free business idea, the next thing you need to do is conduct thorough market research. Identify your competitors, and try to find their unique selling point. Thereafter, you can analyse their service or product and make your product or service more innovative and less expensive as compared to your competitors. You can also look for social media or online reviews of your competitors to better understand the loopholes or growth opportunities in your market. 

Launch a website

After figuring out business ideas and doing significant market research, you need to launch a website. The website is going to be your virtual home for your new business, where you can educate your potential customers about your products or services with some other important details about your business. Launching a website does not require huge capital, you can start your website with an insignificant amount. 

Build network

Connecting with the right person is very important as it is very important for new businesses. You need to reach out to industry experts, potential investors, and other entrepreneurs. You can also network online or meet people in offline events in your local community or other states, this will work for your brand awareness as well.

Also Read: 6 best business ideas under 50,000 to start earning hefty sum today

Also Read

Top 10 business ideas under 15 lakh to start earning money today in India

Top 5 business ideas under 20000 to start making money today

Demand for Indian single malt catching up with rivals from Scotland

Top business ideas under 5 lakh investment that you can start today

Top 10 business ideas to start making money from home, check the list below

Goa, Ooty, Pondicherry are top destinations for Diwali holidays this year

Know your broker, pick a boarding school: Top personal finance stories

No cost EMIs galore this festive season: Are there any hidden charges?

Financial stability, ethics: Key factors to consider in choosing a broker

Why you should link your credit card with UPI? Check all benefits


Look for funding

No business can last longer without investment, you need to invest some money to grow your business, but if you lack money, you can pitch your business idea to investors and demonstrate to them who will help you with funding and offer growth opportunities in that sector. If any potential investor likes your pitch, you can have funds for your business, which will help your business to expand.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Investment business money

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK Playing 11Richard Kettleborough | Virat KohliHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsAustralia vs Pakistan Preview

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon