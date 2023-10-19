Why you should link your credit card with UPI? Check all benefits

In the last few months, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has grown significantly. Earlier, the credit card holders were unable to reap any benefits of UPI transactions by paying directly through their bank accounts. But this has changed recently, as the RBI and NPCI have enabled Rupay credit cards for UPI payments last year to allow the credit card holder to use the UPI QR codes.

The UPI integration with credit cards will make it easy to pay digitally, and combined with flexible credit lines, the experience is going to be seamless and versatile.

It is a huge step to push the digital payment system into the market. Before this facility, people could only add their bank account or debit card to UPI applications, but now they can select RuPay credit cards to UPI and use them for payments.

There are several benefits of linking Rupay credit cards with UPI.

5 benefits of liking Rupay cards with UPI

Convenience and simplicity

The success of any new thing depends on convenience and simplicity. Hence, linking UPI with credit cards simplifies the payment process allowing users to make transactions with a single platform. This integration will massively help users as they can now easily pay their bills, do online shopping, and make peer-to-peer transfers through UPI. Now, the users do not need to navigate through multiple apps or platforms and enhance the overall user experience.

Instant transactions

Another significant benefit of UPI integration with credit cards is that UPI transactions have real-time processing capabilities. This can leverage the speed to make payments instantly with credit card funds. It is beneficial in situations that need instant fund transfers, like emergency expenses or any other time-sensitive transactions.

Reward points and cashback

Everyone loves rewards, especially after making a payment. The UPI transaction through credit cards can help you win reward points and cashback offers for various transactions. The linking of credit cards with UPI ensures that users can avail themselves of benefits even while UPI is for payments. This incentivizes users to choose credit cards to make UPI transactions and earn rewards simultaneously.

Financial tracking and management

It is very important to track and manage financial transactions. Integrating UPI with credit cards centralises all financial transactions. Users can monitor their spending patterns and review transaction histories. You can also set spending limits through a single interface. Such actions help you better manage your finances, do financial planning and make decisions accordingly.

Seamless online shopping

People are actively making purchases through online shopping and it has become an integral part of modern consumer behaviour. Linking UPI with credit cards streamlines the online shopping experience by allowing users to make payments safely and securely. This convenience encourages users to explore a wide range of online merchants and products online.

How to link a Rupay credit card with UPI?

Here are the steps to link your credit card with UPI:

Download UPI to enable the application.

Create a UPI profile in the application.

Link your Rupay credit card with the last six digits of your credit card along with your name, card number, expiry date and CVV.

The application will verify your card details with the bank.

Once you will get an OTP on your registered mobile number.