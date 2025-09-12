Friday, September 12, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Life simplifies processes to accept claims by North India flood victims

SBI Life simplifies processes to accept claims by North India flood victims

Company says it will not insist on death certificate as sole document for proof

Jammu Flood, Flood

Anantnag: Commuters make their way through a flooded area, at Danter in Anantnag district, J&K, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Life Insurance said on Friday it has simplified its processes to accept claims by policyholders affected by floods in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
 
The measures will ensure timely financial assistance to families, said the company in a statement.
 

Documents needed for claims

SBI Life has relaxed its documentation requirements for death claims from flood-affected areas. The insurer will not insist on a death certificate as the sole proof. 
 
Claimants can instead submit:

Also Read

The Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator, an indigenous high-speed flying-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) designed and developed by DRDO's aeronautical development establishment (Photo:PIB)

Army to acquire stealth-enabled long-range drones under modernisation plan

Coal India

Coal India staff's ex gratia for fatal mine accidents raised to Rs 25 lakh

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

135,000 jobs lost in Surat due to Trump's trade tariffs: Shashi Tharoor

H D Kumaraswamy Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel.

LIVE news: Govt preparing incentives to encourage production of rare earth magnets, says minister

Apple, Apple store

Apple delays iPhone Air launch in China as eSIM approval remains pending

 
  • Official government records 
  • Entries in municipal registers 
  • E-governance portal records 
  • Any other authorised government database entries
 
The company said claims can now be filed with minimal paperwork, requiring just three documents:
 
 
  • Claims form 
  • Policy document 
  • Claimant’s KYC and bank account details
 
SBI Life clarified that it reserves the right to request additional documents in specific cases, especially for policies with high cover amounts.
 

Dedicated nodal officers for assistance

 
To streamline the process, SBI Life has appointed nodal officers in key districts across the three states, including Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Patiala, Amritsar and Ludhiana. Families can contact them directly for support.
 
Policyholders can also seek help through:
 
  • Email: claims.assistance@sbilife.co.in 
  • Toll-free helpline: 1800 267 9090 (24x7) 
  • Nearest SBI Life branch
 
SBI Life said it remains committed to standing with flood- affected families and urges claimants to reach out early to ensure timely settlement. 
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI hikes auto sweep threshold to Rs 50,000: What it means for customers

SBG, sovereign gold bonds

Sovereign gold bond 2019-20 Series-X offers 156% return on redemption price

Gold Bars, Gold

Silent Hedge: Should you buy gold as central banks can't stop hoarding?

car loan

Car loan rates start at 7.6% this September as banks roll out festive deals

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

Does timing matter? Investing ₹10,000 SIP - peak or bottom, Who Got Richer?

Topics : SBI Insurance Floods BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon