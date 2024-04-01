ICICI Bank credit card holders, beware: New lounge rules from April 1

SBI Card, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Yes Bank, have recently announced changes to their credit card rules. Photo: Shutterstock

You can now enjoy one complimentary airport lounge access per quarter if you spend Rs 35,000 in the preceding calendar quarter. For example, to be eligible for lounge access in April-June 2024, you would need to spend Rs. 35,000 between January-March 2024.

“To be eligible for complimentary lounge access in April-May-June, 2024 quarter, you need to spend a minimum of Rs 35,000 in the January-February-March 2024 quarter and similarly for following quarters.”

Let's understand how this works:

Imagine you spend Rs 35,000 through your ICICI Bank credit card between December 26, 2023, and March 25, 2024. By doing so, you earn complimentary access to a lounge from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

If you decide to spend another Rs 35,000 between March 26, 2024, and June 25, 2024, you unlock another period of complimentary lounge access. This benefit period extends from July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024.





ALSO READ: E-insurance, FASTag, ITR filing, medicine prices: What changes from April 1 Continuing this pattern, if you spend Rs 35,000 between June 26, 2024, and September 25, 2024, you will be granted access to the lounge for the quarter running from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024

The updated criteria will apply to:

1. ICICI Bank Manchester United Platinum Credit Card

2. ICICI Bank Coral American Express Credit Card

3. ICICI Bank HPCL SUPER SAVER Master Credit Card

4. ICICI Bank Parakram Credit Card

5. ICICI Bank Coral Contactless Credit Card

6. ICICI Bank Secured Coral Credit Card

7. ICICI Bank NRI Secured Coral Visa Credit Card

8. MINE Credit Card By ICICI Bank Visa Card

9. ICICI Bank LEADTHENEW Coral Credit Card

10. ICICI Bank MasterCard Coral Credit Card

11. Accelero ICICI Bank Credit Card

12. ICICI Bank Coral Rupay Credit Card

13. ICICI Bank HPCL SUPER SAVER Visa Credit Card

14. MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card

15. ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card

16. ICICI BANK HPCL SUPER SAVER RuPay Credit Card

17. Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card

18. ICICI Bank Business Blue Advantage Card

19. ICICI Bank MakeMy Trip Mastercard Business Platinum Credit Card

20. MINE Credit card By ICICI Bank Mastercard

21. ICICI Bank Expressions Credit Card

Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) Fee: A new 1% DCC fee (plus taxes) has been applied to all international transactions carried out in Indian currency at international locations or for transactions carried out in Indian currency with merchants located in India but registered in a foreign nation.

These changes come on the heels of a previous update in February 2024, which eliminated reward points for rent payments and e-wallet loading, except for transactions made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

ICICI Bank customers are advised to review their credit card benefits and fees on the bank's website or by contacting customer service to understand how these changes might impact them.