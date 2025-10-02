If you need a personal loan, what are the best rates available now?

A personal loan can be a very handy financial instrument, especially when you face an unexpected situation, or are just stuck for liquidity. However, it is important to keep in mind that these loans carry a slightly higher interest rate, in addition to processing fees. It is also advisable to take out a personal loan only as a measure of last resort, or for emergencies, or for a big occasion, rather than just to meet lifestyle needs. And as with all other debt, you must be sure of being able to repay the instalments on time, else you could be looking at a very high cost of capital over time.