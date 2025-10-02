Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 08:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jayshree Ullal tops India's wealthiest women entrepreneurs with ₹50,170 Cr

Jayshree Ullal tops India's wealthiest women entrepreneurs with ₹50,170 Cr

Close on her heels is Radha Vembu, co-owner of Zoho, with a wealth of ₹46,580 crore. Vembu's journey reflects the strength of India's growing SaaS (Software as a Service) sector

Jayshree Ullal

Jayshree Ullal | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sunainaa Chadha
Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s wealth creation landscape is increasingly being defined by women entrepreneurs who have built businesses and fortunes on their own terms. At the forefront is Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks, who has emerged as the wealthiest self-made Indian woman with a net worth of ₹50,170 crore, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. Ullal, based in San Francisco, is widely recognized for her leadership in building one of Silicon Valley’s most successful networking companies, cementing her position as a global tech powerhouse.
 
Close on her heels is Radha Vembu, co-owner of Zoho, with a wealth of ₹46,580 crore. Vembu’s journey reflects the strength of India’s growing SaaS (Software as a Service) sector, built on homegrown innovation with global reach. 
 
 
Falguni Nayar & family, founders of Nykaa, hold the third spot with ₹39,810 crore, showcasing the power of digital-first consumer brands and the transformation of India’s retail landscape. 
 
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, ranks fourth at ₹29,330 crore, continuing her legacy as a biotech pioneer and one of the earliest women to break barriers in India’s healthcare sector.
 
Beyond these stalwarts, the list is expanding with new names. 

Ruchi Kalra & family of OfBusiness enter the rankings at ₹9,130 crore, signaling the growing influence of women entrepreneurs in B2B commerce and fintech. 
 
In entertainment and sports, Juhi Chawla & family feature with ₹7,790 crore through their ownership in Knight Riders Sports, while Neha Bansal of Lenskart follows at ₹5,640 crore, reflecting the eyewear unicorn’s rise. 
 
The global footprint is further strengthened by Indra K. Nooyi (₹5,130 crore) and Neha Narkhede & family of Confluent (₹4,160 crore). Rounding off the top 10 is Kavitha Subramanian of Upstox, with ₹3,840 crore, spotlighting the rapid rise of women in fintech.
  Point to note: Garima Sawhney (39), co-founder of Pristyn Care, is the youngest self-made woman on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. 
Sixteen professional managers are featured on the list. Jayshree Ullal (64), CEO of Arista Networks, is the richest at Rs 50,170 crore; the richest India-based CEO is Ignatius Navil Noronha (50) of Avenue Supermarts, at Rs 6,570 crore.

Topics : Hurun rich list

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

