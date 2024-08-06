Japan, South Korea, and UAE tourists can now avail visa-on-arrival in India

Good news! Nationals from Japan, South Korea, and the UAE can now enjoy a visa-on-arrival facility if they are visiting India for tourism, business, conference, and medical purposes. This visa is valid for 60 days with the flexibility of double entry, the Ministry of Tourism announced in a press release. However, it is available only at six designated airports: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

A visa on arrival is a type of visa issued at the time of a foreign national's arrival in a country. The application for a visa on arrival is usually submitted at the airport along with the necessary documents as directed by the respective immigration authorities.

What is e-visa?

In addition to the visa-on-arrival, the e-visa facility, which includes an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), is extended to nationals of 167 countries. This facility allows entry through 30 designated international airports and six major seaports. Similar to the visa-on-arrival, the e-visa covers tourism, business, conference, and medical purposes, permitting a stay of up to 60 days with double entry.

Measures in place for tourist safety?

To ensure the safety and convenience of tourists, 15 state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations have deployed tourist police, according to the Centre.

For additional support, the Ministry of Tourism has established a 24×7 Multi-Lingual Tourist Info-Helpline. This toll-free service, available at 1800111363 or short code 1363, offers guidance and information in 12 languages, including 10 international ones. This service is resourceful for both domestic and foreign tourists.

What is Swadesh Darshan Scheme

Launched in 2014-15, the Swadesh Darshan scheme was created to develop tourism infrastructure across India. Through the scheme, the government provides financial assistance to states, UT administrations, and central agencies to achieve this goal. "Since its inception, 76 projects have been sanctioned under various thematic circuits with a total funding of Rs 5,287 crore, of which Rs 4,944 crore has already been released," the ministry says.

What’s new in Swadesh Darshan 2.0?

The Swadesh Darshan scheme has been revamped to Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0), focusing on sustainable and responsible tourism destinations. The new approach centres around the needs of both tourists and destinations, aiming to create high-value, competitive, and sustainable tourism circuits.

Key features of Swadesh Darshan 2.0

Focus on domestic tourism: Emphasising local tourism to support domestic travel.

Sustainable and responsible tourism: Ensuring tourism development is eco-friendly and sustainable.

Destination-centric approach: Each destination will be developed to provide a unique and fulfilling experience to tourists.

Integration with other schemes: Aligning with initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Skill India, and Make in India to enhance tourism's impact on job creation and economic growth.

What are tourist circuits?

A tourist circuit is a route that includes at least three major tourist destinations which are not located in the same town, village, or city and are not too far apart. These circuits have well-defined entry and exit points, encouraging tourists to visit multiple locations within the circuit.

Theme-based tourist circuits

These circuits revolve around specific themes such as religion, culture, ethnicity, and niche interests. A theme-based circuit can be within a single state or span multiple states and Union Territories.

List of 15 theme-based circuits

1. Buddha Circuit: Covering pilgrimage destinations in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

2. Coastal Circuit: Focusing on India’s coastline, including states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

3. Desert Circuit: Highlighting the deserts of Thar, Kutch, Ladakh, and Himachal.

4. Eco Circuit: Promoting eco-friendly tourism in Kerala, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Jharkhand.

5. Heritage Circuit: Focusing on India's rich heritage sites in Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Puducherry, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

6. North-East Circuit: Developing tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim.

7. Himalayan Circuit: Celebrating the Himalayan region in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the North-East.

8. Sufi Circuit: Exploring the Sufi tradition across India.

9. Krishna Circuit: Dedicated to places associated with Lord Krishna in Haryana and Rajasthan.

10. Ramayana Circuit: Focusing on locations related to Lord Rama, primarily in Uttar Pradesh.

11. Rural Circuit: Improving rural tourism to showcase the true India, including circuits like Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism and Bihar Gandhi Circuit.

12. Spiritual Circuit: Catering to spiritual tourists with destinations in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Puducherry.

13. Tirthankar Circuit: Highlighting Jain shrines across India.

14. Wildlife Circuit: Promoting wildlife tourism in Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

15. Tribal Circuit: Offering insights into tribal cultures in Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, and Telangana.