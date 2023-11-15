Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Student enrollment from India to the US reached an all-time high of 2.8 lakh in 2022-23, surpassing the pre-pandemic level. Indian student enrollment was the second-largest, after China, accounting for over 25 per cent of the 1 million international students enrolled this year.

The Open Doors 2023 report by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education (IIE) revealed that 268,923 Indian students went to the US in 2022-23, an increase of 35 per cent year-over-year, compared to 199,182 students in 2021-22.



Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Indian student enrollment stood at 202,014 in 2018-19.

STEM field most preferred by Indian students



Subjects like education, humanities, and social sciences were the least preferred choices with less than 1 per cent of students opting for each of the fields. According to the latest data, science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields continue to dominate as the most preferred subjects by Indians. With over 41 per cent of the total enrolled students opting for math/computer science in 2022-23. 26.9 per cent of the total enrolled students from India opted for engineering and 11.6 per cent preferred business/management.Subjects like education, humanities, and social sciences were the least preferred choices with less than 1 per cent of students opting for each of the fields.

Most Indian students went to the US for graduate studies

In the academic year 2022-23, out of the 2.8 lakh Indian student enrollments, a substantial 165,936 students pursued graduate studies, representing the largest group. Following closely, 69,062 students engaged in Optional Practical Training (OPT), gaining temporary employment directly related to their F-1 student's major area of study. Additionally, nearly 32,000 students chose to embark on undergraduate courses, with the remaining students opting for non-degree programmes.

“For all places of origin, India continues to be the highest priority for undergraduate and graduate recruitment,” said the Open Doors 2023 report.

In a notable shift, for the first time since 2014-15, international student enrollment experienced a widespread increase across all academic levels in the academic year 2022-23. The most significant surge was observed in graduate student enrollment, with 467,027 international students actively pursuing master’s, doctorate, or professional degrees—a 21 per cent year-over-year growth. Equally noteworthy is the resurgence in undergraduate student enrollment, marking a 1 per cent year-over-year increase and breaking a five-year pattern of decline.

Beyond those actively enrolled in academic programs, an additional 198,793 students participated in Optional Practical Training (OPT). This program facilitates students in gaining valuable practical work experiences post their academic studies, showcasing a holistic approach to international education that encompasses both academic and professional development opportunities.

US student enrollment fastest in 40-year

The latest report also revealed that 1,057,188 international students came to the US during the 2022-2023 academic year, a 12 per cent increase compared to the previous academic year. This marks the fastest growth rate in more than 40 years. International students accounted for 6 per cent of the total US higher education population and contributed nearly $38 billion to the US economy, according to the US Department of Commerce.





In 2022-23, 23 of the top 25 places of origin saw an increase in international students in the US. Eight countries, including India, Bangladesh, Colombia, Ghana, Italy, Nepal, Pakistan, and Spain, reached all-time highs in international student numbers. Sub-Saharan Africa experienced the highest regional growth of over 18 per cent year-over-year, with Ghana entering the top 25 for the first time with 6,468 international students.

Despite a slight dip of 0.2 per cent year-over-year, China remains the leader in international student enrollment in the US, with 289,526 students studying in the country during the same period.

“Students from around the world have chosen the United States as the top destination for international study. International education is a vehicle that promotes peace and cross-cultural connections and provides the tools necessary to address the shared challenges of our time,” said Assistant US Secretary of State Lee Satterfield.

Meanwhile, US study abroad rebounded during the 2021-2022 academic year, reaching more than half of pre-pandemic levels, with 188,753 students pursuing opportunities abroad for academic credit. Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France remained the leading destinations.