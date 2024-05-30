Business Standard
IndiGo summer sale ends tomorrow: Discounted fares start at Rs 1,199

Discounted fares start from Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and Rs 4,499 for international journeys. Sale ends May 31st, travel July-September.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

Buckle up for savings! IndiGo, India's leading airline, has announced a limited-time sale offering incredible deals on domestic and international flights.

Discounted fares start from Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and Rs 4,499 for international journeys.  This makes it a great opportunity to plan your summer getaway without breaking the bank.
 
The sale kicked off on May 29, and runs until May 31st. Don't miss out – book your tickets within this window to enjoy these discounted fares.

Travel dates: These special fares apply to flights between July 1st and September 30th, 2024. 

More Savings: The airline is also offering an exclusive discount of up to 20% on preferred seat selection charges. Choose your ideal seat and enjoy extra legroom or a window view at a reduced price.

Discounts do not apply to airport charges, government taxes, and levies. Additionally, the special fares under this offer are subject to limited availability and at IndiGo’s sole discretion.
"We are thrilled to announce this limited-period sale on domestic and international flights," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo. "This initiative reinforces our commitment to providing affordable fares, on-time performance, and a courteous and hassle-free service across our extensive network."

This sale announcement comes amidst positive news for IndiGo. The airline reported a 10 basis point (0.1%) increase in its market share in April compared to the same period last year. This solidifies their position as India's largest airline by market share, currently holding a commanding 60.6%.  Furthermore, IndiGo successfully transported a staggering 80 lakh (8 million) passengers in April alone, showcasing their significant role in the Indian aviation industry.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

