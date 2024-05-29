Thailand approves longer visa stays for tourists, students, remote workers

Thailand has announced visa facilitation measures to boost tourism, the main driver of the economy. The new policies, approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, include extended stay periods for tourists, postgraduate students, and remote workers, as well as lighter visa conditions for retirees.

Starting June 1, 2024, travellers from 93 countries will be allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days. The list had 57 nations before. More travellers will be eligible for visas on arrival, with the list of eligible countries expanding to 31 from 19 previously.

Digital nomads and remote workers

For remote workers, the government has introduced a new five-year visa. The validity of so-called digital nomad visas for self-employed, remote workers will be extended to five years, from 60 days presently and with each stay limited to 180 days. This move is designed to attract self-employed and remote workers who want to stay in Thailand for extended periods while continuing their work.

Postgraduate students



Foreign postgraduate students pursuing bachelor’s degrees or higher will find it easier to stay in Thailand and seek employment after graduation. They will be allowed to extend their stay for one year to search for jobs, travel, or engage in other activities, provided they obtain certification from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.

Thailand recorded 14.3 million tourists from January to May 26 this year and is targeting a record 40 million foreign arrivals in 2024, with revenue of 3.5 trillion baht (95.73 billion dollars). In pre-pandemic 2019, Thailand welcomed a record 39.9 million arrivals, generating 1.91 trillion baht (approx 54 billion dollars).



How to apply online for Thailand visa on arrival:

Visit the Thailand immigration office website.



Navigate to 'service information' and click on 'online services'.

Select 'online application for a visa on arrival'.

Accept the terms and conditions by clicking 'accept' on the redirected page.

Choose the appropriate option before filling out the application form.

Provide your travel information and then click 'Submit'.