Insurance on WhatsApp: How to buy and manage policies, claim settlements

WhatsApp serves various daily purposes: messaging, booking travel tickets and making cashless payments. Now, insurance companies are using the digital platform for selling policies and settling claims.
Customers can manage their insurance plans in a WhatsApp conversation, just like texting a friend.
Several top insurers and platforms have rolled out WhatsApp-based services. Here's a look at the frontrunners:
HDFC ERGO General Insurance
WhatsApp number: +91 8169500500
Offers policy purchases, renewals, claims, and health card access, all within the chat. Real-time claim tracking and 24/7 support make the experience user-friendly.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance
WhatsApp Number: +91 7738282666
From cyber to health insurance, users can buy, renew, and even get health tips. Claim filing and document retrieval happen seamlessly through chat.
Policybazaar
WhatsApp Number: +91 8506013131
The insurance aggregator enables quick policy recommendations, document access, and two-wheeler insurance renewals via integrated payments.
Aditya Birla Health Insurance
WhatsApp Number: +91 8828800035
Aims for a hassle-free experience with options for premium payments, renewals, and document uploads — all within a guided chat interface.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance (BALIC)
WhatsApp Number: +91 8806727272
Offers over 20 services, including claim tracking and premium payment. Users can switch from chatbot to live support for complex queries.
Tata AIA Life Insurance
WhatsApp Number: +91 7045669966
Provides term plans, ULIPs, and wellness rewards in chat. Policy tracking and coverage customization are just a message away.
Why it matters
WhatsApp insurance offers:
- Instant access to policy services
- Less paperwork and app fatigue
- Personalised support and reminders
- Secure, in-chat payment options