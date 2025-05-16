Friday, May 16, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Çelebi to pursue legal steps after BCAS revokes India security clearance

Çelebi to pursue legal steps after BCAS revokes India security clearance

Turkish firm Çelebi says it will challenge the revocation of security clearance and termination of agreements in India through all administrative and legal remedies

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

After its security clearance was revoked by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), citing concerns over national security, the Türkiye-based firm Çelebi Hava Servisi AS said that all available administrative and legal remedies would be pursued to challenge the unilateral termination of various licence and concession agreements in India.
 
“We will pursue all available administrative and legal remedies to challenge these unfounded allegations and to seek the annulment of the aforementioned terminations,” Çelebi Hava Servisi AS said.
 
Following the BCAS decision, which was taken on Thursday, the operations of various entities of Çelebi Hava Servisi AS have been suspended. These include Çelebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd (CASI), Çelebi GH India Pvt Ltd (CGHI), Çelebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, and Çelebi GS Chennai Pvt Ltd (CGSC).
   
The development comes days after Türkiye extended military and diplomatic backing to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. It also condemned India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.
 
Çelebi, which employs more than 10,000 people in India, currently provides ground services at nine major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, and has been operating in the country for over 15 years.

In a filing to Türkiye’s stock exchange on Friday, the Istanbul-headquartered firm said four concession and licence agreements executed between its subsidiaries and the relevant Indian airport authorities had been unilaterally terminated.
 
“The Bridge Mounted Equipment Service Agreement valid until 2036 and the Concession Agreement Ground Handling Services valid until 2029, executed between Çelebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt Ltd (Çelebi Nas), 59 per cent owned by our company, and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL),” have been terminated, the filing said.
 
Following the withdrawal of the security clearance, the shares of Çelebi Hava Servisi AS declined by 10 per cent on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
 
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said national interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : civil aviation sector Indian airports Air India Turkey India-Pak Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 16 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

