Tube Investments Q4 results: Consolidated PAT of ₹158 cr on higher income

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Tube Investments of India Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 158.19 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The company, part of the city-based diversified conglomerate, Murugappa Group, had registered a net profit of Rs 274.46 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025 the profit after tax stood at Rs 1,054.29 crore, as compared to Rs 1,732.99 crore registered in the year-ago period, a press release said.

The consolidated total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 5,308.21 crore, from Rs 4,573.48 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

 

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the total income stood at Rs 19,835.71 crore, as against Rs 17,142.04 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25. An interim dividend of Rs 2 per share was declared in February 2025, and it was paid to shareholders in March.

Engineering division of the company garnered revenue for the full year ending March 31, 2025 at Rs 5,029 crore as compared to Rs 4,921 crore registered in the year-ago period.

Metal Formed products division earned total revenue of Rs 1,565 crore as compared to Rs 1,519 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The Mobility business vertical reported a revenue of Rs 671 crore for the full year ending March 31, 2025 as compared to Rs 664 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

On the performance of group companies, Tube Investments Ltd said its subsidiary CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd registered a consolidated revenue of Rs 9,909 crore for the year ending March 31, 2025 as against Rs 8,046 crore registered in the previous year.

Shanthi Gears Ltd, another subsidiary company of Tube Investments Ltd and engaged in the manufacturing of gear and gear products, registered a revenue of 605 crore for the year ending March 31, 2025 as against Rs 536 crore, recorded in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tube Investments of India Tube Investments Q4 Results

First Published: May 16 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

