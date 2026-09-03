Too many IPOs? How to separate quality from hype during a listing frenzy

The experts make a common point: Investors should treat an IPO as an equity investment, not as a quick listing-gain opportunity. The red herring prospectus (RHP), financial statements, use of proceeds, promoter track record, valuation and risk factors deserve greater weight than grey market premiums or subscription numbers.

Be selective in a crowded IPO market When several issues open in quick succession, investors can be tempted to apply to all of them in the hope of securing at least one allotment. That can be counterproductive, particularly for investors with a long-term horizon.

“Investors should shortlist two or three issues that fit a clear investment thesis and give those a proper reading,” says Trivesh D, chief operating officer (COO), Tradejini. Investors need time to read the prospectus, understand the business and evaluate the risks, he says.

Ajay Bodke, independent market analyst, points to the relationship between market conditions and IPO activity. Strong secondary markets can encourage promoters to come to market, while investors who have made gains in stocks may look for new opportunities in primary issues. At the same time, hot sectors can attract multiple IPOs as optimism builds.

“Momentum can create an element of hype, so investors need to be very careful about the valuation at which they enter,” says Bodke.

Defence, railways, renewables, and electric-vehicle technology are examples of sectors that have attracted strong investor interest in recent years, he says. The concern is not the sector opportunity itself but the possibility that expectations get built into prices too aggressively.

Check why the company needs the money One of the most important checks in an IPO is the purpose of the fundraise. Investors should identify whether the company is raising the money for capital expenditure, business expansion, working capital, debt reduction or other purposes.

The distinction between money going into the company and money going to existing shareholders is particularly important. A fresh issue raises capital for the business, while an offer for sale allows existing investors or promoters to sell their holdings.

“A large general-corporate-purpose allocation deserves caution because it may mean management has not clearly identified, or does not want to clearly disclose, how the funds will be used,” says Bodke.

Investors should also establish whether private-equity or venture-capital investors are using the IPO primarily as an exit route. A significant exit is not automatically negative, but investors need to examine the reason for the sale and the valuation at which it occurs.

Ankur Kapur, investment adviser at Plutus Capital, puts the emphasis even more firmly on price. “A good business can still be a poor investment if you pay too high a price,” says Kapur.

Check the numbers, not just the story Investors should examine revenue, profitability, debt, margins, and cash flow rather than focus only on the headline growth rate.

Bodke recommends that investors examine several years of financial performance, including operating margins, volume growth, pricing power and operating leverage. Investors should also examine the working-capital cycle. Rising receivables and inventories alongside reported revenue growth can raise questions about the quality of that growth.

“Free cash flow is the basic, most important measure,” says Bodke, adding that investors should examine how much of the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) translates into operating cash flow and what remains after working-capital requirements and capital expenditure.

Kapur cautions against treating negative cash flow as an automatic red flag. Young or rapidly expanding businesses may invest their cash back into operations, which can make free cash flow negative in the early stages. The important question is why the cash flow is negative and whether the business model can improve with scale.

Investors should also examine debt. Pre-IPO growth funded through expensive borrowing can increase financial risk, particularly if the business has yet to establish strong and sustainable cash generation.

High valuation can make a good company a bad investment The central investment question remains the price investors pay for the business. Depending on the sector, investors can compare metrics such as price-to-earnings, enterprise value-to-EBITDA, price-to-sales, price-to-book or price-to-cash-flow with listed peers.

Kapur recommends looking beyond domestic comparables as well. “Global peers can sometimes trade at lower multiples, and that comparison can give investors a better sense of the sector,” he says.

Investors should also consider the growth expectations embedded in the IPO valuation. An extremely high implied growth rate can leave little room for disappointment. Kapur cautions against valuations that effectively assume exceptionally high growth for several years.

Cyclicality is another factor. A business priced on unusually strong margins or a peak earnings period could face significant downside if conditions normalise.

“For a two- to three-year investor, overpaying at entry can still hurt,” says Trivesh.

Promoters and governance remain critical The RHP also offers investors an opportunity to assess management quality and corporate governance.

Bodke says investors should examine the promoter’s historical conduct with shareholders, bankers, customers and suppliers across current and previous businesses. Investors should also assess management depth, succession planning and dependence on key individuals.

“The promoter and management track record is the holy grail of the investment decision,” says Bodke.

Kapur recommends that investors check for pending court cases, regulatory action, fines and other conduct that could provide clues about the ethical standards of promoters and senior executives. Family representation on the board is not necessarily a problem, he adds, provided the business is run ethically.

Auditor quality and changes in senior management also warrant attention. Frequent changes in the chief executive officer (CEO), chief financial officer (CFO) or company secretary before an IPO can merit scrutiny, as can any signs of pre-IPO financial window dressing.

Do not mistake demand for value One of the biggest traps for investors who chase listing gains is to place too much importance on grey market premium and subscription numbers.

“Grey market premium mainly reflects short-term enthusiasm and should not be treated as a dependable indicator of listing performance,” says Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO, FYERS.

High subscription does not provide much comfort either. Fully subscribed issues can still disappoint after listing, while retail oversubscription may say little about future earnings.

Grey market premium and subscription data are more useful to gauge immediate demand than to assess the long-term investment case. Strong qualified institutional buyer and anchor participation may indicate institutional scrutiny, but even these signals do not replace fundamental analysis.

“Retail oversubscription by itself says very little about earnings several quarters out,” says Trivesh.

Do not make listing gains your investment objective The risks are particularly high when investors borrow money or divert emergency savings to apply for an IPO.

“Leverage cuts both ways, so borrowing for listing gains turns the investment into an asymmetric gamble,” says Abhishek Kumar, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.

There is no guarantee of allotment or a positive listing, while interest obligations continue regardless of market performance. Using an emergency fund creates a separate liquidity risk, especially if the stock lists at a steep discount.

Khoday says investors should allow the initial excitement to settle rather than try to capture speculative listing-day gains. “It is better to allow the froth to subside and invest when prices are more reasonable,” he says.

Kapur makes a similar case for patience. “Missing an IPO is probably a good thing if it gives you a chance to buy the business later at a better price,” he says.

With Rs 20,000 crore–Rs 25,000 crore of potential IPO supply in September, the opportunity set may be large. But the experts’ broader message is that investors do not need to participate in every issue. In a crowded primary market, selectivity, valuation discipline and patience may matter more than securing an allotment.

Seven key checks to run before investing in an IPO