Israel introduces new entry system for foreign tourists: Details here

From August 2024, Israel will mandate an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA-IL) for all international visitors to strengthen border security and streamline entry procedures.

Eligibility: Citizens from 99 countries can now apply for Israel’s ETA-IL. Mandatory date for others: The system becomes compulsory on August 1, 2024. Application fee: Free until July 31, 2024; a $7 fee applies from August 1.

New requirements for tourists

Tourists from 99 countries on Israel’s short-stay visa exemption list must now apply for an electronic travel authorisation, ETA-IL, before travelling to the country.

The ETA-IL system was officially launched on June 1, 2023, initially targeting nationals from the United States and Germany. From July 1, 2023, travellers from 99 visa-exempt countries became eligible to apply for an ETA-IL.

Starting August 1, 2024, all travellers, including those from India, must present an ETA-IL to enter Israel. Tourists are advised to submit their applications on the official website of the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) at least 72 hours before arrival.

An official stated, “During the pilot phase, which lasts until July 31, 2024, obtaining an ETA-IL is voluntary and free of charge. From August 1, 2024, a fee of approximately $7 (Rs 584) will be required.”

ETA-IL validity

The ETA-IL is valid for two years from the approval date or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. It permits multiple trips to Israel, eliminating the need to reapply for each entry.

Impact of war on Israel tourism

In 2023, Israel welcomed 3.01 million tourists, a 12.5 per cent increase compared to 2022, which saw 2.67 million visitors. However, the number of tourists declined significantly in the last quarter of 2023 due to the war, with only 180,000 arrivals compared to an expected 900,000.

Countries subject to ETA-IL authorisation

Citizens from the following 99 countries must obtain an ETA-IL to enter Israel, until the requirement becomes mandatory for all travellers on August 1, 2024:

Albania

Andorra

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Central African Republic

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Eswatini

Fiji

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Kosovo

Latvia

Lesotho

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Macedonia

Malawi

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Korea

Romania

Russia

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Vanuatu