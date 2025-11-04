Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / John Abraham leases out his Bandra office; 3-year deal at ₹7.5 lakh/ month

John Abraham leases out his Bandra office; 3-year deal at ₹7.5 lakh/ month

The lease deed was registered on October 30, 2025, for a 36-month term, with a security deposit of ₹24 lakh, stamp duty of ₹70,100, and a registration fee of ₹1,000.

John Abraham (File pic)

John Abraham has leased out a 2,095 sq. ft. office on the third floor of Green Acre, Union Park, Bandra (West), Mumbai, to The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor-producer John Abraham has leased out a commercial property in Mumbai’s Bandra (West) to The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd. for a monthly rent of ₹7.5 lakh, according to registration documents accessed from the Maharashtra Department of Registration and Stamps.
 
 Abraham has executed a lease deed with The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd. for a third-floor office in Green Acre, Block No. 31, Union Park, Bandra (West), Mumbai — 400050, according to the registration record (Document No. 18781/2025, Sub-Registrar: Mumbai-5). The lease was registered on 30 October 2025, showed documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The property spans 2,095 sq. ft. and carries a lease tenure of 36 months. The agreement was registered with a security deposit of ₹24 lakh and stamp duty of ₹70,100.
 
 
As per the lease terms, the monthly rent is set to increase to ₹7.75 lakh in the final year of the agreement.
 
Deal snapshot: 
The agreement, registered on October 30, 2025, is valid for 36 months and carries a security deposit of ₹24 lakh.

Also Read

Smartworks coworking

Smartworks rents 815k sq ft office space in Mumbai from Hiranandani Group

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties inks JDA for ₹350-cr villa project in South Bengaluru

DLF, DLF Mumbai

Should you buy, sell or hold DLF post September quarter show? Find out here

China, Chinese people, China ageing population

As China ages, inheritance transfers give rise to family disputes

Lamborghini, luxury homes

Lamborghini family's next big Italian export: Luxury homes in Indiapremium

 
Several Bollywood celebrities and producers have been monetizing their real estate portfolios by leasing commercial assets in Mumbai’s premium zones. Over the past year, actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kriti Sanon have leased out apartments and offices in Juhu, Bandra, and Worli, reflecting the steady demand from corporates and media houses for plug-and-play workspaces in the city’s upscale suburbs. 
The registry shows the lessor as John Abraham (represented by Ms. Mu Nishant Wagle), and the lessee as The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd., represented by Director Vaidehi Thakar.
 
Located in one of Mumbai’s most premium micro-markets, Union Park in Bandra (West) is home to several media houses, boutique agencies, and production studios. Commercial rents in the area typically range between ₹280–₹350 per sq. ft. per month, reflecting sustained demand from entertainment and media occupiers.
 

More From This Section

CREDIT CARDS, CREDIT CARDS ADVANTAGE, BENEFITS OF MULTIPLE CREDIT CARDS, CREDIT CARD TRANSACTION, Credit Utilisation Ratio, CUR,

Share credit without losing control: Scapia-Federal Bank launch add-on card

retail investors,equity investments,mutual funds,domestic institutional investors,net flows,stock market,Nifty returns,investment strategy

Go global to limit India-specific shocks, hedge currency riskpremium

Mutual Fund

Too many mutual funds in your portfolio? The sweet spot may surprise you

Money, finance

India's BFSI sector grows 50-fold in 20 years, market cap hits ₹91 trillion

vehicle, car sales, driving

'Know Your Vehicle' for FASTag explained: Here's how to complete it

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon