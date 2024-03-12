Sensex (    %)
                             
Karnataka govt hikes dearness allowance for employees from 38.75% to 42.5%

The Karnataka government on Tuesday approved the revision of Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees from the existing 38.75 per cent to 42.5 per cent.

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The announcement comes weeks before the Lok Sabha elections.
The DA will be revised from 46 per cent to 50 per cent for the employees drawing central pay scales, an official statement said.
"This change represents a significant financial commitment of Rs. 1792.71 crores every year, reaffirming our dedication to our employees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on 'X'.

Topics : Karnataka Dearness Allowance Karnataka government Lok Sabha elections Personal Finance

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

