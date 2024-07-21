Business Standard
Kerala govt allocates Rs 900 cr for social security pension installment

The Kerala government on Sunday announced that the distribution of an installment of the social security pension would begin in the state on July 24.

The Left government in the state recently faced intense criticism from various quarters, including from opposition parties over the inordinate delay of pension arrears.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the deserved beneficiaries would get Rs 1,600 each.
The Finance department has allocated Rs 900 crore for the same, he said in a statement here.
Those who have given the bank account number would receive their pension via bank and others would receive the amount through cooperative societies, it said.
 
It was announced in this year's state budget that steps would be taken for the monthly distribution of the pension, the finance minister said.
As per the budget assurance, pension has been distributed on a monthly basis without any fail since March this year, Balagopal added.
The Left government in the state recently faced intense criticism from various quarters, including from opposition parties over the inordinate delay of pension arrears.

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

