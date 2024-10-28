Business Standard
Kuwait reopens work visas for foreign nationals under temporary contracts

Out of Kuwait's total population of 4.2 million, approximately 21 per cent are Indian nationals, making up around 30 per cent of the country's workforce

Kuwait

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Looking for a short-term stint in Kuwait? If so, here’s good news: The country’s Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has reopened work visas for government contracts that last less than a year. The decision was announced last week and is intended to reduce Kuwait’s labour needs.
 
The reactivation of these work visas comes after directives from Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior. PAM, through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, said that these visas will be available for temporary government projects.
 
The initiative is designed to offer greater flexibility in Kuwait’s workforce, particularly for short-term public sector projects, PAM said in the post.
 
 
What’s required for a work visa?
  If you’re planning to apply for a work visa in Kuwait, you’ll need the following documents:
  >A valid passport with at least six months left before expiry

>A completed visa application from the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs
>A passport-size photo
>An HIV/ AIDS test result
>A health certificate from a local doctor showing that you're in good health and free of contagious diseases
>Police clearance showing no criminal record
 
Once the documents are submitted, you’ll receive a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), which allows entry into Kuwait. After entering the country, you’ll receive a residency visa, followed by the requirement to apply for a Kuwait Civil ID within 30 days.
 
How to apply for a Kuwait work visa
  Your employer in Kuwait will send a copy of your work permit to the Kuwait embassy in your country. If needed, you might have to visit the embassy with your permit. If there's no embassy in your country, your employer will need to submit the work permit and NOC to Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior.
 
Indian workers in Kuwait
  Out of Kuwait’s total population of 4.2 million, approximately 21 per cent are Indian nationals, making up around 30 per cent of the country’s workforce.
 
According to the Indian embassy in Kuwait, Indian professionals in the country work across various sectors including engineering, healthcare, IT, and business. However, a significant portion of the Indian workforce consists of labourers and workers, representing nearly 61 per cent of the total.
 
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has established minimum referral wages (MRW) for Indian workers abroad. In Kuwait, these wages were set between $300 and $1,050 per month back in 2016, depending on the category of work. For example:
 
>Carpenters, masons, drivers, and pipefitters: Around $300 a month
>Heavy vehicle drivers and domestic workers: Slightly higher
 
These wages are determined by the Indian government in coordination with states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, which have a high number of workers travelling to Kuwait.
 
Recent work visa changes in Kuwait
  Kuwait introduced several updates to its visa policies this year. In July, new work visa rules allowed foreign workers in the domestic sector to transfer to private sector jobs. The office of Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef confirmed that the move was intended to simplify labour mobility for foreign workers within Kuwait.
 
Since July 14, workers employed in the government sector can transfer to the private sector if they have the necessary approvals, have been with their current employer for at least a year, and are willing to pay the transfer fee. This change has helped improve the ease of moving between sectors for foreign employees.
 
Additionally, in June, Kuwait lifted its long-standing ban on entry and work visas for Filipino workers. The ban, which had been in place for over a year, was removed following improvements in employment conditions, and experienced Filipino workers are now eligible to work in Kuwait once again.

