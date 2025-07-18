Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lost your PPO number? Here's how you can find it online, and offline

Lost your PPO number? Here's how you can find it online, and offline

Your PPO number is key to pension access. Retrieve it easily online via EPFO, UMANG, DigiLocker, or visit your bank for offline help.

Pensions

Image: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pension Payment Order (PPO) number is a critical identifier for retirees drawing pensions under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), managed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). This 12-digit number helps track pension disbursement, update records, or lodge complaints. If you’ve misplaced it or never received the PPO document, there are several ways, both online and offline, to retrieve it.
 

How to find PPO number online?

1. EPFO Pensioners’ Portal
 
Visit the EPFO’s official Pensioners’ Portal. In the ‘Know Your PPO No.’ section, enter your registered bank account number or EPS member ID. If your details match EPFO’s records, your PPO number will appear instantly.
 
 
2. UMANG app
 
The government’s UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app offers a convenient option. After logging in, go to ‘EPFO’ services, then select ‘Pensioner Services’ > ‘Know your PPO Number’. You can retrieve your PPO number by entering your Aadhaar or bank account details linked to your EPS account. 

3. DigiLocker
 
  • EPFO has also enabled downloading PPO certificates via DigiLocker under the Digital India initiative. 
  • Download the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in. 
  • Sign up and link your Aadhaar (ensure your Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active for OTP verification). 
  • Search for “Employees Provident Fund Organisation” under ‘Issued Documents’ and provide your PPO number and last four digits of your pension-linked bank account. 
  • Once verified, your PPO certificate will be fetched directly from EPFO’s records.
 

How to get your PPO number offline?

If you’re not comfortable with online methods, visit the branch of the bank disbursing your pension. Provide your pension-linked savings account number, and they can help retrieve the PPO number from their system. 
 

Keep your PPO number safe

Once retrieved, save a digital copy of your PPO document or write down the number securely. This is essential for submitting life certificates, updating pension details, and making service requests through EPFO

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

