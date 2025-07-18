Friday, July 18, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Post offices to freeze inactive accounts: Here's what customers must do

Post offices to freeze inactive accounts: Here's what customers must do

Department's twice-yearly drive seeks to protect depositors' funds and prevent unauthorised access

Post office

Representative Image

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The postal department has begun a twice-yearly drive to freeze small savings accounts inactive for more than three years after maturity, aiming to protect depositors’ funds and prevent unauthorised access.
 
As a new practice, post offices will identify such accounts every January and July. If your account has matured but you haven’t withdrawn the funds or extended the tenure within three years, it risks being frozen.
 

Which accounts are impacted?

The rule applies to all major small savings schemes, including:
 
  • Time Deposits 
  • Monthly Income Scheme 
  • Public Provident Fund 
  • Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 
  • Kisan Vikas Patra 
  • National Savings Certificates 
  • Recurring Deposit
 
Once frozen, no transactions, withdrawals, deposits, standing instructions or online services will be allowed until the account is reactivated.
 
 
“The process of identifying and freezing such accounts will be completed within 15 days, starting from 1 January and 1 July every year,” said the department in a circular dated July 15, 2025. 

Also Read

PremiumSmall savings, rate cuts

Finance ministry may consider rate cut for small savings schemes in FY26

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

IPO-bound udaan acquires retail-tech startup ShopKirana in all-stock deal

Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo releases Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 2: What's the game about

Mark Carney, Canada PM

Canada to invite 17,860 sponsors for parent, grandparent PR from July 28

market, stock trading, trading

Tracxn Technologies shares jump 5% as board approves share buyback; Details

 

How to unfreeze an account

To regain access, account holders must visit a post office and submit a few key documents for verification. Here’s what you need:
 
-Passbook or certificate of the frozen account
 
-KYC documents: Aadhaar, PAN and address proof
 
-Account Closure Form (SB-7A)
  -Cancelled cheque or a copy of a bank/post office savings account passbook for crediting the maturity value
 
Post office staff will verify your identity and signature before reactivating the account. Once cleared, the maturity proceeds will be credited to your linked savings account or bank account through electronic transfer.
 
If you hold any small savings account, check its maturity date and act quickly to avoid disruption. Proactive closure or extension within three years of maturity ensures uninterrupted access to your funds.
 

More From This Section

Godrej Properties

Back-to-back: Godrej bets big on North Bengaluru with 48-acre land buy

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds

Top Mutual Fund moves in June 2025: Who bought what - and who got dropped

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

₹23,500 cr June MF inflows: Flexicap funds win, 50% go to just 10 schemes

PremiumIncome Tax Bill, Income Tax

Investors filing tax using LRS route must disclose foreign assets, income

Tax

Fund pick: Mirae Asset ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Topics : Small Savings small savings schemes BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon