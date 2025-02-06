Love and luxury: Indulgent gifts for celebrating Valentine's Day this year

Flowers and chocolates are regular Valentine’s Day gifts. Couples are gifting luxury hampers, going to wellness retreats or even working out at gyms – all for a healthy and memorable day of love.

Fitness plays an important role in modern dating, according to a recent report by dating app Bumble. Almost 50 per cent of single people are eager to combine fitness with dating, and 42 per cent are willing to try it if suggested by their partner. The trend is popular among Gen Z singles, of which 52 per cent expressed interest in fitness-centred dates. Moreover, 95 per cent