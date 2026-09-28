LPG Aadhaar rule: How subsidy and cylinder bookings change from Oct 1

From October 1, domestic LPG consumers will need to have completed biometric Aadhaar authentication to book refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP) with the applicable subsidy.

But failure to complete the process does not mean that a household will be left without LPG.

Consumers who do not authenticate will still be able to obtain LPG, but at the applicable market price and without the subsidy, subject to the conditions set by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The change is mainly about access to subsidised refills rather than a blanket stoppage of LPG supply.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said 274.3 million active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9 per cent of the total, had completed biometric Aadhaar authentication as of September 19. Consumers who have already completed it do not need to repeat the exercise.

What changes from October 1

For consumers whose LPG connection has already been authenticated, refill bookings will continue as before.

For those who have not completed the process, subsidised refill booking at the regulated price will become available once biometric Aadhaar authentication is completed.

This distinction is important because the new requirement does not mean that an unauthenticated consumer cannot buy LPG at all.

Consumers unwilling or unable to complete the authentication can register their choice through their OMC's digital channels, including its website, mobile application, WhatsApp chatbot or interactive voice response system (IVRS). They can then receive 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders at the applicable market price, subject to local availability.

Why is the government introducing the requirement?

The government says the authentication exercise is intended to ensure that the subsidy reaches genuine and eligible households.

Linking an LPG connection with an Aadhaar-authenticated consumer is also expected to help identify duplicate or ineligible connections and prevent subsidised domestic cylinders from being diverted for commercial or industrial use.

The exercise is not new. OMCs have been running a nationwide authentication drive since October 2023. The government said more than 120 million SMS and WhatsApp messages have been sent, while distributors and delivery personnel followed up with consumers who were yet to complete the process. Special camps and other outreach measures have also been used.

The deadline for completing the exercise was extended several times, from June 30 to July 31, August 7, August 15, August 23, August 31, September 7 and finally to September 14. The October 1 rule now determines access to the regulated subsidised price.

How can consumers complete Aadhaar authentication?

There are three main routes.

• At the time of delivery: The LPG delivery person can complete the authentication using the OMC's mobile application.

• At the distributor's showroom: Consumers can visit their LPG distributor and complete the process there.

• Through the OMC's mobile app: Self-authentication is available through the relevant app.

For the three major OMCs, consumers can use IndianOil ONE for Indane, HelloBPCL for Bharatgas and HP PAY for HP Gas.

Consumers should use only the official OMC channels and should not share Aadhaar OTPs or other sensitive information with unknown callers or agents.

How much subsidy is involved?

The financial impact will depend on the consumer's eligibility and the prevailing LPG pricing and subsidy structure.

The government said domestic LPG is currently sold below its cost. The implicit subsidy on a 14.2 kg cylinder was around Rs 210 in September 2026, compared with Rs 721 in June.

The government has also been compensating OMCs for keeping domestic LPG affordable. It paid Rs 22,000 crore in compensation in 2022-23 and is providing Rs 30,000 crore in both 2025-26 and 2026-27, according to the ministry. Despite this support, accumulated under-recoveries of public-sector OMCs on domestic LPG exceeded Rs 62,000 crore as of August 31, 2026.

This explains why the government is focusing on ensuring that the benefit reaches the intended consumer base rather than being claimed against duplicate or ineligible connections.

What should LPG consumers do now?

Consumers who have already completed biometric Aadhaar authentication do not need to take any further action.

Those who have not done so should complete it before their next subsidised refill booking. The authentication can be done through the delivery person, the distributor or the relevant OMC app.

The key point is that not completing Aadhaar authentication will not automatically stop LPG supply. However, consumers who want to continue accessing the regulated price with applicable subsidy will need to complete the authentication process from October 1.