Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Luxury home prices jump 40% in 3 years-NCR leads with a massive 72% surge

Luxury home prices jump 40% in 3 years-NCR leads with a massive 72% surge

Unsurprisingly, MMR currently has the highest average price in all housing categories across the top 7 cities. The avg. price for homes priced > Rs 1.5 Cr currently stands at INR 40,200/sq. ft.;

Real estate

Real estate

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s luxury housing market has outperformed every other residential category over the past three years, with homes priced above ₹1.5 crore recording the sharpest rise—40% on average—across the top seven cities, according to new data from ANAROCK Research. At 72%, NCR recorded the highest average luxury homes appreciation - from Rs 13,450 per sq. ft. in 2022 to Rs 23,100 per sq. ft. as of 2025.  At 43 per cent, Mumbai Metropolitan Region ( MMR) came in second highest in this budget segment, followed closely by Bengaluru with a 42% increase. 
 
Key highlights:
 
Between 2022 and 2025, average prices of luxury homes in the top seven cities jumped from ₹14,530/sq. ft. to ₹20,300/sq. ft., a steep 40% increase, the highest across all housing brackets.
 
 
No region has demonstrated this momentum more dramatically than Delhi-NCR, which posted a 72% appreciation—from ₹13,450/sq. ft. in 2022 to ₹23,100/sq. ft. in 2025. This pace far exceeds the performance of markets like MMR and Bengaluru, where luxury prices rose 43% and 42% respectively.

Also Read

office space, REIT, GCC

Net office absorption across top Indian cities to hit all-time high in FY26

real estate, luxury homes

Launches boost presales growth of top real estate developers in Q2premium

Real estate

Casagrand sponsors London trip for 1K employees under reward programmepremium

IndoSpace, Logistics park

CPPIB-backed IndoSpace Core adds six logistics parks in India for ₹3,000 cr

IndoSpace, Logistics park

IndoSpace Core acquires six logistics parks across India for ₹3,000 cr

 
City-level luxury pricing (2025 YTD)
 
  • MMR: ₹40,200/sq. ft (highest in India)
  • NCR: ₹23,100/sq. ft
  • Chennai: ₹18,500/sq. ft
  • Bengaluru: ₹16,700/sq. ft
  • Pune: ₹15,200/sq. ft
  • Hyderabad: ₹14,200/sq. ft
  • Kolkata: ₹14,200/sq. ft
 
What’s Driving the Boom?
 
According to Anuj Puri, Chairman of the ANAROCK Group, the sustained demand for bigger, better-located, developer-backed luxury homes is the core driver.
 
“Of the 2.87 lakh units sold across the top 7 cities in the first nine months of 2025, nearly 30% were luxury homes,” he said. “That is unprecedented.”
 
With domestic wealth creation accelerating, India’s HNI and ultra-HNI households are turning increasingly to high-value residential assets—not only for lifestyle but also as dependable wealth-storage vehicles in a volatile global environment.
 
Affordable homes - units priced under Rs 40 lakh - saw a far more modest average price appreciation of 26% in this period. The average price in this category across the top 7 cities was Rs 4,220/sq. ft. in 2022. Currently, it averages out at Rs 5,299/sq. ft.
 
At 48%, NCR saw the highest average price jump in the luxury segment – from  Rs 3,520/sq. ft. in 2022 to Rs 5,200 per sq. ft. in 2025. Budget homes in Hyderabad saw the second-best price appreciation of 35% in this period – from Rs 3,880/sq. ft. in 2022 to Rs 5,235/sq. ft. currently. Notably, the current average affordable prices in Delhi-NCR are slightly lower than in Hyderabad.  
Mid & Premium Homes: A Strong 39% Jump
 
The mid-range and premium category, priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, posted a healthy 39% price rise, from ₹6,880/sq. ft. in 2022 to ₹9,537/sq. ft. in 2025.
 
This segment benefits from:
 
  • A growing pool of salaried upper-middle-class buyers,
  • Strong demand in markets like Bengaluru, and
  • Relatively better affordability compared to luxury.
  • City leaders in mid & premium category:
  • Bengaluru: Highest appreciation at 62%
  • Hyderabad: 49%
  • NCR: 54%
  • MMR: 43%
 
Bengaluru’s growth is attributed to strong white-collar hiring, a tech-driven migrant base, and enduring demand for mid-sized homes in the ₹1–1.5 crore band. 
Current City-wise Price Trends Across Budget Segments
Unsurprisingly, MMR currently has the highest average price in all housing categories across the top 7 cities. The avg. price for homes priced > Rs 1.5 Cr currently stands at Rs 40,200/sq. ft.; in the affordable segment, it is Rs 6,450/sq. ft., and in the mid and premium segment, Rs 16,400/sq. ft.
 
NCR has the second-highest avg. luxury housing price, currently at Rs 23,100/sq. ft.; mid and affordable housing clock in at Rs 9,750/sq. ft. and Rs 5,200/sq. ft., respectively.
 
In Chennai, the avg. price in the luxury category is currently Rs 18,500/sq. ft., while in the mid and affordable segments it is Rs 7,450/sq. ft. and Rs 4,865/sq. ft., respectively.
 
In Bengaluru, the avg. price for luxury homes stands at Rs 16,700/sq. ft. in 2025 till date; in the mid segment it is Rs 9,140/sq. ft. and in the affordable category, it is Rs 5,450/sq. ft.
 
In Pune, the avg. price of luxury homes is currently Rs 15,200/sq. ft., while in the mid and affordable segments, it is Rs 8,850/sq. ft. and Rs 5,850/sq. ft., respectively.
 
In Kolkata, the avg. price for luxury properties is Rs 14,200/sq. ft. in 2025; in the mid and affordable segments, it is the lowest among the top 7 cities at Rs 6,750/sq. ft. and Rs 4,040/sq. ft., respectively.
 
In Hyderabad, despite witnessing a 41% average price increase for luxury properties, the city’s current avg. price in this category joins Kolkata’s to be among the lowest in the top 7 cities at Rs 14,200/sq. ft. in 2025; in the mid segment, it is Rs 8,420/sq. ft. and in the affordable segment, Rs 5,235/sq. ft.
     

More From This Section

labour Law, Labour Ministry, Contract labour laws, new labour codes

New labour codes likely to boost pension, trim monthly salaries: Tax expert

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

Infra's exploding: Nifty Infra beats Nifty50 by 2X and it's just the start

Zoomcar

Zero repair costs for hosts: Listing your car on Zoomcar just got safer

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank news, Ujjivan SFB stock price today, Ujjivan SFB share target 2025, Ujjivan bank universal license update, Small finance banks in India 2025, Best small finance bank stocks India, Universal banking license India, RBI univer

PSU bank ETFs and index funds: Rebalance instead of chasing momentum

ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns

Waiting for your tax refund? How to track it & what each status means

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon