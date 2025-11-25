Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waiting for your tax refund? How to track it & what each status means

Waiting for your tax refund? How to track it & what each status means

Understand where your refund is stuck and how to read each update online.

The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for FY 2021-22 and the Assessment Year or AY 2022-23 is 31st July 2022. Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

If you have filed your income tax return (ITR) and are expecting a refund, the quickest way to know where things stand is to track the status online. The Income Tax Department allows you to do this through two platforms, the Income Tax e-Filing portal and the NSDL (TIN) refund status page, both of which require only your Permanent Account Number (PAN).
 

Why does tracking your refund matter?

 
Many taxpayers this year have noticed longer processing times for refunds. According to the Income Tax Department, refunds are issued only after the return is successfully e-verified and processed. Delays usually happen due to mismatches in bank details, incomplete verification or technical inconsistencies in the return. Checking your status regularly can alert you to such issues early.
 
 

Who qualifies for an income tax refund?

 
A refund is generated when the tax you have already paid, through TDS, advance tax or self-assessment exceeds your final tax liability after deductions and exemptions. The excess amount is then returned to you by the Income Tax Department.
 

How to check your refund status on the income tax portal?

 
Follow these steps on the department’s e-Filing (FO) portal:
 
1.    Visit the official website: www.incometax.gov.in

2.    Log in with your PAN, password and captcha.
 
3.    On the home page, go to e-File → Income Tax Returns → View Filed Returns.
 
4.    A year-wise timeline of your filed returns will appear, showing the refund status for each assessment year.
 

How to check your refund status via NSDL (TIN) website?

 
1.    Go to the TIN-NSDL refund status page.
 
2.    Enter your PAN and select the relevant assessment year.
 
3.    Click Proceed to view your current refund status.
 

How long does it take to receive the refund?

 
Refunds are generally credited within four to five weeks after e-verification. If the money does not arrive within that window, the department advises taxpayers to check for errors in bank details, invalid IFSC codes, PAN–Aadhaar linkage issues or mismatches in the name on the bank account.
 
Common reasons for delay
 
·  Bank account not pre-validated (mandatory for refund credit)
 
·  Closed or inactive bank account mentioned in the ITR
 
·  Incorrect IFSC details
 
·  Name mismatch between PAN and bank records
 
·  PAN not linked with Aadhaar
 

What the different ITR statuses mean?

 
·  Submitted and pending for e-verification: Return filed but not verified.
 
·  Successfully e-verified: Verified but not processed yet.
 
·  Processed: Return has been reviewed and completed.
 
·  Defective: Missing or inconsistent information; a notice under Section 139(9) is issued.
 
·  Transferred to assessing officer: Case moved to jurisdictional officer for further checks.
 

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

