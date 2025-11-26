Zero repair costs for hosts: Listing your car on Zoomcar just got safer

If you’ve ever hesitated to list your car on Zoomcar because you feared damage, repair bills, or complicated claims, there’s a new reason to reconsider.
Zoomcar has launched ‘Trip Protection’, backed by Universal Sompo General Insurance under a Contractual Liability Policy, designed to protect both car owners (Hosts) and renters (Guests). For the fast-growing community of Indians using peer-to-peer car-sharing to earn extra income or reduce travel costs, this can materially reduce risk.
"For hosts, the introduction of Trip Protection means that in the unlikely event of a vehicle being damaged during a trip, the process for repairs and related aspects is seamlessly supported through a structured framework facilitated under Universal Sompo’s Contractual Liability Policy. This framework helps ensure that authorized service partners manage necessary steps efficiently, allowing hosts to enjoy continued peace of mind while their cars remain active on the platform," said Zoomcar in a statement.
Trip Protection helps guests avoid unexpected complexities or costs during their trip.
1. Zero Repair Costs for Hosts: Your Car, Covered
For Hosts, accidental damage during a trip has always been the biggest fear — one major repair can wipe out months of earnings.
With Trip Protection:
- Zero repair cost for accidental damage
- Repairs are fully managed through Zoomcar’s authorised service partners, supported by Universal Sompo’s contractual liability cover.
- No negotiating, claiming, or dealing with insurers yourself
- Zoomcar handles the workflow end-to-end, ensuring a structured and time-bound process.
Higher income predictability
Since unexpected repair expenses are eliminated, your monthly car-sharing income becomes more stable.
Why this matters:
Many Hosts list their car on Zoomcar to offset EMIs, insurance premiums, or maintenance costs. A protection cover that absorbs repairs entirely reduces one of the biggest financial risks of being a Host.
2. Guests Get a More Comfortable, Worry-Free Trip
For renters, unexpected charges for minor damages are a major concern.
Trip Protection offers:
- Fewer disputes, fewer post-trip penalties, and a clearer breakdown of responsibilities.
- If something goes wrong, Guests do not get dragged into a messy process with workshops or claim paperwork.
- This is especially useful for first-time renters, families, and travellers using Zoomcar for long-distance trips.
3. Why Universal Sompo’s Contractual Liability Policy Matters
This isn’t regular motor insurance. A Contractual Liability Policy allows Zoomcar to take financial responsibility for Host-Guest contractual obligations, including accidental damage.
In simple terms:
- Zoomcar can directly step in and settle repair liabilities
- Hosts do not have to claim via their personal motor insurance
- No effect on the Host's personal No-Claim Bonus (NCB)
- This can save car owners thousands of rupees per year in future insurance premiums.
4. A Safer Ecosystem: Better for Your Side Income
Zoomcar’s CEO Deepankar Tiwari says Trip Protection is meant to “build a safer and more trusted mobility ecosystem.”
For Hosts, this creates:
- A lower-risk income stream
- Better utilisation of the car
- Reduced downtime for repairs
- Higher likelihood of consistent earnings
5. Should You List Your Car Now?
If you are on the fence about listing your vehicle, consider:
Pros
- No accidental damage repair costs
- No impact on your personal insurance
- Reduced operational and financial risk
- Stable extra income — often ₹15,000 to ₹40,000 per month depending on city and car segment
Cons
- Normal wear and tear still applies
- You must maintain service schedules
- Higher utilisation may slightly increase long-term maintenance needs