Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Madhuri Dixit, husband sell Juhu flat or ₹3.9 cr, doubling value since 2012

Madhuri Dixit, husband sell Juhu flat or ₹3.9 cr, doubling value since 2012

The couple had originally purchased the apartment in June 2012 for ₹1.95 crore. The latest sale price therefore reflects a 100%+ increase.

Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene have sold their Juhu flat for ₹3.9 crore

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In yet another high-profile Mumbai real estate transaction, Bollywood actress rs. Madhuri S Dixit Nene and her husband Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene have sold their luxury flat in Juhu to for Rs. 3.9 crore, registering the deal on December 15, 2025, shows property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consulting firm.
 
Located at Flat No. 41, 4th Floor, Iris Park, Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society, Military Road, Juhu (400049), the 780.13 sq ft carpet area property fetched a Rs. 19.5 lakh security deposit alongside the sale price.
 
The Nenes originally purchased the flat in June 2012 for Rs 1.96 crore, marking a strong appreciation of nearly 100% over 13 years amid Juhu's enduring appeal for premium residential buyers. The sale reflects consistent demand in Mumbai's prime western suburbs, where celebrity-owned properties often command steep premiums.
 
 
Details of the Property
 
The flat — Flat No. 41 on the 4th floor of Iris Park, Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society, Military Road, Juhu — measures 780.13 sq ft (carpet) 

Also Read

IPL 2026 Auction live updates

IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: KKR bag Green for Rs 25.20 crore, get Pathirana for Rs 18 crore

blood pressure in winter

Why does blood pressure increase in winter? Doctors explain the link

Income tax returns

Belated return: Claim refunds, credits, carry forward house property losspremium

IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse, retained players list of all 10 teams

Dhanu Roy, Founder and Director of Right4Paws (Left) and Sameer Achan, Co-founder and Director of Right4Paws

Right4Paws raises ₹14 crore in Series A round; eyes exports to EU

 
The building sits within the upscale Juhu area, a micro-market known for celebrity residences and limited high-quality supply, contributing to its stable capital appreciation trends.
 
Transaction Value & Payment Breakdown
 
The total consideration recorded in the sale deed is ₹3,90,00,000 (₹3.9 crore), paid by the buyer Mrs Darshana Ghatlia.
 
A security deposit of ₹19.50 lakh was also paid as part of stamp duty consideration.
 
The buyers also availed a 1% stamp duty reduction under the Maharashtra government’s women-buyer benefit scheme, which is visible in the stamp duty calculation sheet within the deed.
 
In December 2024, Madhuri Dixit rented out a property in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for ₹3 lakh per month to Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd for two years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.
 
The 1594.24 sq ft commercial space (built-up area) is located in a building known as Morya Landmark II in Andheri West, the Leave and License document registered on November 13 showed.
 
The rent after 12 months will increase to ₹3.15 lakh per month, the documents showed.
 
The tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹9 lakh.
     

More From This Section

Credit card

Love dining and travel? This card now gives 6% cashback, zero joining fee

IBM logo, IBM

IBM leases space at Bengaluru's Embassy Golflinks for ₹2.4 cr monthly rent

Nifty, Sensex, record highs, markets, investing strategy, gold prices, commodity surge, silver prices

Indian Investors' global bets surge 4x to $1.6 Bn; Tesla, Nvidia top picks

Antrix loses satellite case appeal against Devas, a second time

Dealmaking breaks all records as India clocks 270 transactions in November

funds, mutual fund, investors

Year-end fund review: Is underperformance cyclical or fundamental?premium

Topics : Juhu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayGoa Nightclub FireDividend Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon