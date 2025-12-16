Madhuri Dixit, husband sell Juhu flat or ₹3.9 cr, doubling value since 2012

In yet another high-profile Mumbai real estate transaction, Bollywood actress rs. Madhuri S Dixit Nene and her husband Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene have sold their luxury flat in Juhu to for Rs. 3.9 crore, registering the deal on December 15, 2025, shows property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consulting firm.
Located at Flat No. 41, 4th Floor, Iris Park, Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society, Military Road, Juhu (400049), the 780.13 sq ft carpet area property fetched a Rs. 19.5 lakh security deposit alongside the sale price.
The Nenes originally purchased the flat in June 2012 for Rs 1.96 crore, marking a strong appreciation of nearly 100% over 13 years amid Juhu's enduring appeal for premium residential buyers. The sale reflects consistent demand in Mumbai's prime western suburbs, where celebrity-owned properties often command steep premiums.
Details of the Property
The flat — Flat No. 41 on the 4th floor of Iris Park, Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society, Military Road, Juhu — measures 780.13 sq ft (carpet)
The building sits within the upscale Juhu area, a micro-market known for celebrity residences and limited high-quality supply, contributing to its stable capital appreciation trends.
Transaction Value & Payment Breakdown
The total consideration recorded in the sale deed is ₹3,90,00,000 (₹3.9 crore), paid by the buyer Mrs Darshana Ghatlia.
A security deposit of ₹19.50 lakh was also paid as part of stamp duty consideration.
The buyers also availed a 1% stamp duty reduction under the Maharashtra government’s women-buyer benefit scheme, which is visible in the stamp duty calculation sheet within the deed.
In December 2024, Madhuri Dixit rented out a property in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for ₹3 lakh per month to Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd for two years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.
The 1594.24 sq ft commercial space (built-up area) is located in a building known as Morya Landmark II in Andheri West, the Leave and License document registered on November 13 showed.
The rent after 12 months will increase to ₹3.15 lakh per month, the documents showed.
The tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹9 lakh.