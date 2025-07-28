Monday, July 28, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Man denied mediclaim over Google Maps mismatch: Here's all you need to know

Man denied mediclaim over Google Maps mismatch: Here's all you need to know

Insurers are turning to digital footprints like Google Timeline to verify claims, but experts say such data can't be the sole reason to reject a valid health insurance claim

Amit Kumar
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

In a rare but telling case, a Gujarat resident’s health insurance claim was rejected because his Google Timeline didn’t match the hospital location. According to a PTI report, Vallabh Matka from Silvassa was admitted to a hospital in September 2024 for viral pneumonia and later denied reimbursement by Go Digit General Insurance, which flagged discrepancies between his statement and his phone’s location data.
 
The Valsad district consumer forum ruled in Matka’s favour this month, noting that the insurer had no justifiable grounds and must settle Rs 48,251 with 8 per cent interest.
 

Can insurers legally reject claims using Google data?

“Insurers can reject a claim based on Google Timeline, but only under strict conditions,” said Hari Radhakrishnan, expert at the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI).
 
 
“The data must be lawfully obtained with informed consent under India’s digital data protection laws and should decisively support the insurer’s claim. But mobile phones can be used by others, so the data often needs corroboration,” he said.
 
Anita Teli, chief compliance officer at Probus Insurance, clarified that digital data cannot be treated as standalone proof.

“Insurers must rely on medical records, bills, and discharge summaries. Digital tools may support a fraud investigation but aren’t legally admissible as sole evidence,” Teli said.
 

How policyholders can protect themselves

Teli advised policyholders to keep full documentation, including prescriptions, hospital admission records, and discharge papers. “Make sure you notify your insurer upon hospitalisation and avoid any mismatches in submitted forms,” she said.
 
Radhakrishnan added that consumers should understand data-sharing implications before granting access to personal digital information.
 
“If you suspect misuse, raise a grievance with the insurer. If unresolved, escalate to the ombudsman,” he said.
 

Is this part of a broader trend?

Both experts agree that insurers are increasingly using digital tools to detect fraud, but not for blanket claim denials. “There have been cases where Google data was used to disprove someone’s presence at an accident site,” Radhakrishnan noted. But Teli clarified these are exceptions, not the norm.
 

What to do if your claim is wrongly denied

Consumers have multiple channels for redressal.
 
“Start with the insurer’s grievance redressal team,” said Teli. “If the issue persists, register on the Irdai’s Grievance Management System or approach the Insurance Ombudsman.”
 
While consumer forums offer recourse, Radhakrishnan cautioned that they are often burdened with cases, making resolution slow.
 
Bottom line: While insurers may check digital trails to fight fraud, using such data to outright deny valid claims could backfire legally. Always keep your paperwork in order and don’t hesitate to escalate if something seems off. 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

