Balancing coverage and affordability in senior citizens' health insurance

Galaxy Health Insurance has launched Galaxy Privilege, a senior citizen plan that covers pre-existing diseases (PEDs) within a year of purchasing the policy. It also includes rehabilitation, pain management, hospice care, assisted living, and home nursing benefits. Even as health insurance policies for seniors evolve, elders need to carefully select a policy that offers adequate coverage while fitting into their budgets.

Challenges for seniors

Age-related health risks make purchasing a policy a challenge for senior citizens. Insurers may reject proposals or load premiums heavily after medical tests reveal health issues. Choices tend to become more limited.

Policies also become costlier.