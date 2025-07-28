Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Riding demand wave, Lodha to launch ₹25,000 Cr worth homes by March 2026

Riding demand wave, Lodha to launch ₹25,000 Cr worth homes by March 2026

The company has already launched Rs 8,000 crore worth of housing projects in the first quarter, which means that Rs 17,000 crore worth of homes will be offered for sales in the remaining three quarter

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

BS Web Team NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty major Lodha Developers is ramping up its growth strategy with plans to launch ₹17,000 crore worth of new residential projects by March 2026, as it remains bullish on the housing market’s continued upward trajectory.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Sushil Kumar Modi, Executive Director (Finance), said that robust demand post-COVID, driven by strong economic fundamentals, income tax relief, and anticipated interest rate cuts, will continue to fuel India’s residential real estate sector.

“We remain on track and are confident of achieving ₹21,000 crore in pre-sales this fiscal,” Modi said, referring to the company’s guidance for FY26. This would mark a 19% rise from last year’s performance.

 

Launch Pipeline Grows to ₹25,000 Cr

Originally estimating ₹18,000 crore in project launches for FY26, Lodha has now expanded that figure to ₹25,000 crore following the acquisition of five new land parcels in the June quarter. Of this, ₹8,000 crore worth of projects have already been launched in Q1, leaving a pipeline of ₹17,000 crore to be rolled out over the next three quarters.

Also Read

Photo: Website/Invesco

Invesco sells Oberoi, Lodha shares worth ₹3,202 crore via open market

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Lodha Developers slips 6%; 1.57 million shares change hands on BSE

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers eyes ₹1,500 crore rental income in FY31, says MD

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Lodha Developers shares fall nearly 2% as quarterly pre-sales slip 7% QoQ

Lodha stock chart

Lodha stock tests 'Head & Shoulders' neckline support; check downside riskpremium

“Strong launch momentum combined with favorable policy tailwinds will drive demand and support our pre-sales target,” Modi added.

Sales, Profits on the Rise

Lodha posted a 10% increase in pre-sales during April–June to ₹4,450 crore. The real estate market traditionally sees stronger sales in the second half of the fiscal year due to the festive season, further strengthening expectations of sustained demand.

On the financial front, Lodha reported a 42% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹675.1 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹475.9 crore in the same period last year. Total income rose to ₹3,624.7 crore, up from ₹2,918.3 crore.

Strong Position in Key Markets

Lodha Developers maintains a dominant presence in key metros including Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru. The company has delivered over 110 million sq ft of developed real estate and is currently executing and planning an additional 130 million sq ft.

In FY25, Lodha recorded a net profit of ₹2,766.6 crore on total income of ₹14,169.8 crore, further reinforcing its leadership position in India’s residential real estate landscape.

 

 

More From This Section

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF-Trident JV sells ₹2,300 Cr worth luxury flats in Mumbai in just 7 days

REAL ESTATE

Data-for-India founder's ₹113 Cr Vasant Vihar buy signals South Delhi boom

property, court, justice

What to avoid in a will: Unequal shares, coercion, vague languagepremium

car insurance

Rodents, rain and riots: Is your car insurance actually covering it?

money, financial, cash, rupee

Sending money abroad: Choose platform that discloses exchange rates, feespremium

Topics : Lodhas Developers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon