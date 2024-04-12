National Career Service: How to look for jobs, learn new skills on portal

The National Career Service (NCS) was launched in 2015 to provide career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, apprenticeship and internships, through a digital platform. NCS links people needing jobs and those who want to hire.NCS is operated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Various Components of National Career Service



NCS Portal: It links jobseekers, employers, counsellors and training providers, through Aadhaar-based authentication. Registration is carried out online and free of charge.

Career centres: These centres are hubs for career-related services. Individuals can register at the centres if they can’t do it online. At the centres, people can access job notifications, career counselling, job fairs, and other employment services.

Call centre: The multilingual call centre assists those encountering difficulties with registration or seeking guidance on the NCS platform and its services. The centre works Tuesday to Sunday, 8 am to 8 pm.

Benefits of registering on National Career Service

Access to major job fairs and career development events: NCS organises job fairs and career development events, both live on the portal and in certain states.



Multilingual support for career queries: NCS provides solutions for career-related queries in seven different Indian languages, ensuring accessibility and understanding to individuals.



Free skill development courses: Candidates can learn new skills and enroll for free courses through NCS, enabling them to enhance their skills and improve their employability.

Location-based job opportunities: NCS provides job listings based on your city or state.

Online training: NCS offers online training programmes to enhance skill sets, providing flexibility and convenience for individuals looking to improve their qualifications.

Individual and group counselling activities: NCS offers both individual and group counselling activities, providing personalised guidance and support to help individuals navigate their career paths effectively.

How to find jobs on the NCS portal

You can search for sector-wise jobs on the portal by registering on the portal and following these simple steps.



Visit the NCS portal

Locate the section titled "find job vacancies by" on the homepage.

Within this section, click on the "sectors" tab.

Now, select the sector of your interest from the options provided.

Once you've chosen your sector, you can proceed to search for job vacancies within that specific sector by using the search function.