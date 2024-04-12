Want to work in Canada? All you need to know about Open Work Permit

An Open Work Permit in Canada, also known as an International Mobility Programme, provides a unique opportunity for foreign nationals. Unlike standard work permits that tie you to a single employer, an Open Work Permit grants the flexibility to work for various employers across Canada. This permit is especially beneficial for Temporary Foreign Workers, allowing employment in Canada for up to six months with the liberty to switch employers, provided they comply with government regulations, according to visaguideworld.com.

One of the standout features of the Open Work Permit is its streamlined application process. Applicants are spared from providing:

— A Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) from potential employers.





Types of Open Work Permits

Open Work Permits come in different flavours, each with its own set of freedoms and restrictions:

— Unrestricted permits: Offer complete freedom to change employers, occupations, and work locations.

— Occupation-restricted permits: Allow changes in employers but limit the ability to switch occupations.

— Location-restricted permits: Permit employer changes while specifying the geographical area of work.

The type of Open Work Permit you receive depends on the discretion of the Canadian Consulate, guided by the details provided in your application.

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility for an Open Work Permit is contingent upon belonging to specific categories, such as:

— Temporary resident permit holders.

— Recent graduates from Canadian institutions eligible for a Post-Graduation Work Permit.

— Students facing financial challenges in covering education expenses.

— Applicants for permanent residency in Canada or their family members.

— Spouses or partners of international students or skilled workers.

— Refugees, protected persons, and related categories.

— Participants in special youth programs.

Moreover, temporary workers must meet additional criteria like proving intent to leave Canada post-permit expiry, financial self-sufficiency, a clean criminal record, good health, and adherence to permit conditions, including restrictions on employment in certain adult services.

Application and extension process

It's possible to apply for or extend an Open Work Permit from within Canada under conditions such as:

— Possession of a soon-to-expire study or Open Work Permit.

— Graduation from a Canadian educational institution.

— Status as a temporary resident, refugee, or protected person.

— Pending applications for refugee status or inability to leave Canada due to extenuating circumstances.

This permit not only facilitates a smoother transition for those seeking work in Canada but also underscores Canada's inclusive approach to global talent attraction and retention.

How to get Open Work Permit in Canada: A step-by-step guide

— Secure a job

— Start the job hunt early, utilizing online job portals or engaging headhunting services that may charge a fee but can assist in finding suitable employment.

After securing a job offer, you can proceed with the visa and work permit application through the Canadian Consulate in your home country. The process includes:

1. Application submission

Opt to apply online via the Government of Canada website or submit a paper application. Online applications require your credentials or bank account information.

2. Form Completion

Fill in the necessary application forms, including:

—IMM 1295 for work permit outside Canada

— Schedule 1 for Temporary Resident Visa

— IMM 5645 for Family Information

— Additional forms if they apply to your situation (e.g., IMM 5409, IMM 5476, IMM 5475)

3. Supporting Documents

— Submit essential documents such as your passport (valid for 6+ months beyond entry), passport photocopies, photos as per requirements, the job offer, and more detailed in the list above.

4. Medical examination

— Undergo a medical exam by a licensed doctor to ensure you're in good health, particularly necessary for specific job sectors.

5. Visa interview

— Attend the visa interview at the Canadian Consulate, where you may also need to provide biometric information.

Awaiting application processing

— Post submission and interview, the processing time ranges from 3 to 27 weeks, varying by country of citizenship.

Arrival in Canada

— Upon approval, arrange for travel and accommodation in Canada. Be prepared for checks by Port of Entry officers who will verify your documents and intentions in Canada.

Open Work Permit fees

— An OWP incurs a fee of CAD$155 ($113.22) for the work permit application and an additional CAD$100 ($73.04) for the OWP, totalling CAD$255 (186.26).

Bringing dependents to Canada

— Your spouse, common-law partner, and minor children may accompany you to Canada. Ensure their documents are included in your application for family evaluation.

— Subsequently, your spouse or partner may apply for their own OWP if they meet the eligibility criteria.