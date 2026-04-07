Negative returns in long-duration funds: Stay invested if horizon extends

How these funds work

Long-duration funds have a Macaulay duration (a measure of interest-rate sensitivity) of more than seven years, which makes them highly sensitive to interest-rate movements. “When interest rates fall, prices of underlying bonds rise and generate capital gains,” says Gautam Kalia, head–investment solutions and distribution, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. The reverse happens when interest rates rise.

“These funds may hold the promise of higher expected returns, but they are also subject to higher risks,” says Kalia.

Rising yields leading to negative returns

The 10-year G-Sec yield rose from 6.25 per cent in May 2025 to around 7.1 per cent in April 2026.

The upward movement began with US tariff announcements, which raised concerns about inflation and slower economic growth. India-Pakistan tensions at the border added to the pressure. In August, Indian tariffs were further raised to 50 per cent, which weakened sentiment and pushed bond yields up to around 6.6 per cent.

“The interest rate stance of global central banks also shifted significantly, which paused cuts or reduced expectations of further cuts,” says Mohit Basant Bagdi, head of investment research & founding member, MIRA Money.

Weaker demand for long-duration bonds, especially from large institutions such as insurance companies, also contributed to the rise in yields.

The final blow came in March 2026, when escalating US-Iran hostilities pushed oil prices from $65–$70 to above $110. “The 10-year G-Sec yield in India, which was around 6.6–6.7 per cent, shot up to around 7.1 per cent on fears of higher inflation due to the oil surge and supply-chain disruption,” says Bagdi. Higher yields caused mark-to-market losses in long-duration bond funds.

Will returns improve?

A prolonged or intensified conflict could push energy prices even higher. Higher energy prices could worsen inflationary pressures and, in turn, drive bond yields higher. Even if geopolitical tensions ease, inflation caused by elevated energy prices may take time to subside. “Bond yields could therefore remain under upward pressure in the near term,” says Kalia.

If oil prices do not ease, yields may remain sticky or rise further. In that case, returns may remain only marginally positive and below accrual yields.

The recent surge in bond yields could moderate in due course if the war ends. “The 10-year G-Sec yield could then move in the 6.8 per cent to 7.0 per cent range. This could generate positive returns over and above accrual returns,” says Bagdi.

Speculation risk

Investors may enter these funds for the short term, expecting interest rates to fall. “The key risk is that interest rates may not move as expected,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool. In that case, investors who cannot extend their investment horizon may end up suffering losses.

Should existing investors exit?

With the 10-year G-Sec yield moving above 7 per cent, much of the damage has already occurred. “Existing investors who have not acted so far may consider holding on to these funds with the understanding that the higher returns they expected from these funds may now take longer to materialise,” says Pandya.

As yields rise, portfolio accrual also improves. “Staying invested allows investors to benefit from higher accrual than earlier,” says Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer (debt) and author.

Should new investors enter now?

New investors may be better off waiting for some more time before entering. At around 7.1 per cent, the market has already priced in many negatives, but further adverse developments are possible. There is also no clarity on the extent of destruction in Gulf countries. These factors could feed into inflation and interest rates in the future. “Until there is clarity on these issues, new investors should stay away from long-duration debt funds,” says Pandya. Sen suggests that new investors may consider entering when the 10-year G-Sec yield moves to around 7.25 to 7.30 per cent. Alternatively, investors may consider investing in a staggered manner, with a suitably long horizon.

Not for conservative investors

Conservative investors lacking the appetite for volatility should avoid these funds. “Aggressive investors who already tolerate portfolio volatility by investing in equities may also avoid these funds. They may keep their debt allocation in safer and more stable funds,” says Sen.

Investors who do not understand how the debt market works should also stay away.

Exposure and horizon

Moderate and conservative investors may allocate about 10 per cent of their fixed-income portfolio to these funds. “Aggressive investors may allocate about 30 per cent of their fixed-income portion,” says Sen. The bulk of the fixed-income portfolio should remain in shorter-duration funds.

“The investment horizon should be approximately equal to the portfolio maturity of the fund,” says Sen. A matching horizon helps investors benefit from accrual. “That time frame also increases the chance of living through a cycle of falling rates, helping investors capture the mark-to-market benefit over time,” says Pandya.