Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 11:48 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / New interest rates and tenures: IDBI Bank revamps Fixed Deposit offerings

New interest rates and tenures: IDBI Bank revamps Fixed Deposit offerings

IDBI Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates along with introduction of a new tenure with higher interest rate and extended the deadline to invest in previous special deposits

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed Deposit, FD(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IDBI Bank has announced a revision of its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, introducing a new tenure option that offers competitive returns for investors. The bank has also extended the deadline for existing special deposits, allowing customers more time to take advantage of these offerings.
 
New Utsav Callable FD Tenure
Effective December 23, 2024, IDBI Bank has introduced a new tenure of 555 days for its Utsav Callable Fixed Deposits. This new option will remain available until February 15, 2025. In addition, the bank has extended the investment deadline for existing special tenures under the Utsav FD program to March 31, 2025.
 
 
Competitive Interest Rates
The interest rates for the Utsav Callable FDs have been structured as follows:

Also Read

PremiumFintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

Fintechs go retro: Companies bet on fixed deposits to boost topline

Fixed deposit

What are the best Fixed Deposit rates for you ahead of tax season

PremiumMarket, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Align tax-saving investments with financial goals and asset allocation

bajaj finance logo

Bajaj Finance's FD book grows 21% to Rs 66,131 cr as on September end

share, investment, equity, shareholder, promoter, banks, disinvestment, markets, returns, stocks,diversification

Equity returns outclass gold, FD, property in the long term: Morgan Stanley

 
For General Citizens:
 
300 days: 7.05%
375 days: 7.25%
444 days: 7.35%
700 days: 7.20%
New 555 days: 7.40%
 
For Senior Citizens:
 
300 days: 7.55%
375 days: 7.75%
444 days: 7.85%
700 days: 7.70%
New 555 days: 7.90%
 
These rates reflect IDBI Bank's commitment to providing attractive returns on savings, particularly for senior citizens who enjoy slightly higher rates.
 
General Fixed Deposit Rates
In addition to the special Utsav FD rates, IDBI Bank's general fixed deposit interest rates range from 3% to 7% for deposits under Rs 3 crore. For senior citizens, rates vary from 3.50% to 7.50% for tenures spanning from 7 days to 10 years. The revised interest rates are now effective from December 23, 2024.
 
Premature Withdrawal Policy
IDBI Bank has also outlined its policy regarding premature withdrawals. A penalty of 1% will be applied to the applicable rate for deposits that are closed prematurely, including withdrawals made through sweep-ins and partial withdrawals.
 
This revision of interest rates and the introduction of a new tenure provide customers with enhanced opportunities for investment, aligning with IDBI Bank's goal of meeting the financial needs of its clientele effectively.
   

More From This Section

susakhan

Sussanne Khan rents Jogeshwari apartment for Rs 2.37 lakh/month in Mumbai

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

Health insurance claims rejection up 19.10% in FY24: Irdai report

H-1B, H-1B visa

US releases new form for H-1B filing for foreign workers

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities Fund launched: Here are the details

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air's 2025 sale: All-inclusive fares from Rs 1599 for domestic routes

Topics : Fixed deposits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon