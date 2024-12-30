Business Standard

Sussanne Khan rents Jogeshwari apartment for Rs 2.37 lakh/month in Mumbai

Khan's rented property is located in Agarwal Ind Estate which is ready to move in residential development

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Renowned interior designer and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex Sussanne Khan has recently rented a residential property in Mumbai’s upscale Jogeshwari west locality. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the lease agreement was finalized for a monthly rent of Rs. 2.37 lakh.
 
Jogeshwari West is a prime spot in Western Mumbai, perfectly placed near some of the city’s most upscale neighbourhoods like Andheri, Juhu, Goregaon, and Vile Parle. It’s become a popular choice thanks to its easy access to major business hubs, including SEZs, IT parks, and industrial zones, making it a convenient and attractive location for professionals and businesses alike.
 
 
Khan’s rented property is located in Agarwal Ind Estate which is ready to move in residential development. The leased space spans 2,329 sq. ft (~216.37 sq. m). The deal was formalized with a stamp duty payment of Rs 13,500 and registration charges amounting to Rs. 1,000, as per the official records reviewed by Square Yards. The registration date for the transaction is noted as December 2024.
 
Sussanne Khan, a celebrated figure in the world of design and entrepreneurship, is widely recognized for her impeccable taste and innovative approach to interior spaces. As the founder of The Charcoal Project, Sussanne has established herself as a leading name in luxury interiors and design, catering to a global clientele. 
   

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

