No fun without a splash! Pool biggest priority for Indians when holidaying

India tops Agoda's Pool Popularity Rank, followed closely by South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines

swimming pool

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When booking accommodation for a holiday, what do you prioritise? For many Indian travellers, the answer is clear: a swimming pool. According to Agoda, a popular travel booking platform, Indians are the most likely in Asia to use the 'swimming pool' filter when searching for hotels or guest houses.

Leading the pack in pool preference
India tops Agoda's Pool Popularity Rank, followed closely by South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

"It’s clear that for some travellers, a holiday isn’t a holiday until they have taken a plunge in the pool. Whether for a relaxed solo swim or for some water fun with the family, the appeal of swimming pools is shared across Asia," Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda, said.

Why do people choose hotels with pools?

Traveloka, an online travel startup, highlights several reasons why pools are a top choice:

Swimming is relaxing: Many vacationers opt for beach stays or resorts because swimming is inherently relaxing. For Indians, finding a pool in the scorching summer is particularly desirable, with temperatures soaring up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Highlight of the hotel: Often, the swimming pool is one of the most impressive features of a hotel. Many hoteliers invest significantly in creating stunning pools to attract guests.

A healthy activity: If you're tired of the gym, a swimming pool offers a fun workout alternative. Health experts suggest a leisure swim can burn at least 200 calories an hour. It's an excellent way to stay in shape during your vacation.

Perfect for photos: In the age of social media, a picturesque pool is a must for vacation photos. The best way to show off your holiday vibes is with a stunning shot by the pool.

Outdoor vs indoor pools

Outdoor pools often mimic natural bodies of water like beaches or waterfalls, providing a refreshing escape. Meanwhile, indoor pools are perfect for those who want to avoid the harsh summer sun. Many indoor hotel pools feature ambient lighting, creating a luxurious atmosphere for guests.

Topics : Personal Finance swimming pool Indian travellers

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

