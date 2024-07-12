CGHS new update: Benefits, charges & application process explained

The Health Ministry has released comprehensive guidelines for issuing Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) cards to working central government employees and retirees. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What is CGHS card and who are its beneficiaries? The CGHS offers extensive medical care to government employees and pensioners enrolled in the programme. Around 4.2 million beneficiaries are covered by CGHS across 80 cities in India, with plans to expand to additional cities to enhance service accessibility. All central government employees and their dependent family members residing in CGHS-covered areas are beneficiaries of this card. In an office memorandum dated June 27, 2024, the ministry said: “CGHS card(s) will be issued to eligible pensioners and family pensioners, drawing pension from Central Civil Estimate and his/her dependent family members, when the pensioner is not availing the Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA).”

What will be the charges for CGHS cards?

The contribution (equivalent to 120 times i.e 10 years of existing CGHS contribution rate, at the time of retirement). The existing rates shall be as per the details provided below:

Levels 1 to 5: Rs 30,000 for whole life CGHS card

Level 6: Rs 54,000 for whole life CGHS card

Levels 7 to 11: Rs 78,000 for whole life CGHS card

Level 12 and above: Rs 1,20,000 for whole life CGHS card

Application process:

Pensioners eligible for CGHS benefits can now apply for a new CGHS card through an online portal.

The application initiates by generating a temporary reference number on the CGHS website (www.cghs.nic.in).

Document requirements:

1) Proof of age of son (in case son is a dependent)

2) Self-attested copy of disability certificate issued by the medical board of government hospital (in case of dependent son aged 25 and above)

3) Self-attested PPO/provisional PPO or last pay certificate copy of Bharatkosh Challan for CGHS subscription paid

4) Proof of availing/non-availing FMA

5) Copy of ID proof of dependent family members (Passport, PAN card, masked Aadhar, voter ID card, etc.)

6) Address proof

7) Documents proving dependency of family members (wherever applicable)

Retiring employees can also apply for a pensioner card along with pension papers 6 months before the date of Retirement (Online as a pensioner new card). The office shall observe the same procedure as for a serving employee for getting his/her CGHS card(s) prepared.

Option for Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA):

Pensioners not opting for FMA can avail a comprehensive CGHS card covering both outpatient and inpatient treatments.

Those opting for FMA can choose an 'IPD only' card, valid for cashless indoor treatments at CGHS-empanelled hospitals.

Electronic CGHS card:

Pensioners can access their CGHS card electronically through the CGHS website, myCGHS app, or Digilocker.

The electronic card holds the same validity as the physical plastic card and facilitates easy verification.

How to renew CGHS card

To renew your CGHS card, the central government pensioner has to submit the application Form AA or BB along with the Bharatkosh Payment challan for Rs 100 to the additional director of the city where he stays.