Old and new tax regimes: How to choose the best option for saving money

Salaried individuals have two options when filing their Income Tax Return (ITR): the old or the new tax regime. Each has its own tax slabs, deductions and exemptions. Selecting the appropriate regime can have a substantial effect on your overall tax liability.
Income Tax slabs in new regime
Income up to Rs 4 lakh: Nil
Income from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh: 5 per cent
Income from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh: 10 per cent
Income from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh: 15 per cent
Income from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh: 20 per cent
Income from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 24 lakh: 25 per cent
Income above Rs 24 lakh: 30 per cent Use Income Tax Calculator 2025-26
Deduction in new tax regime:
Section 24(b): Deduction for interest on housing loan for rental property
Section 80CCD (2): Deduction for employer’s contribution to the national pension scheme (NPS), limited to 14 per cent of salary
Tax slabs under the old tax regime:
Income up to Rs 250,000: Nil
Income from Rs 250,001 to Rs 5,00,000: 5 per cent
Income from Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000: 20 per cent
Income above Rs 10,00,000: 30 per cent
The old tax regime has various deductions, including:
Section 80C: Deductions up to Rs 150,000 for investments in PPF, ELSS, and LIC premiums.
Section 80D: Deductions for health insurance premiums.
Section 24(b): Deductions for home loan interest up to Rs 200,000.
Additional exemptions like HRA and LTA.
Let us have a look at both tax regimes using an example of Rs 50 lakh income for AY 2025-26.
Source credit: Gaurav Jain, partner, direct tax at Forvis Mazars The above computation shows that under the old regime, available deductions reduce the taxable income to about Rs 47.65 lakh. In contrast, the new regime taxes the full Rs 50 lakh without offering such deductions, but it compensates with lower tax slab rates and simpler compliance.
Gaurav Jain, partner, direct tax at Forvis Mazars In India, listed what taxpayers should consider while choosing a regime:
Availability of deductions: The old regime allows deductions whereas the new regime offers lower tax rates but no major deductions.
Tax liability: The results may vary and the old regime may turn out to be beneficial, if the amount of deductions, like Donation under section 80G, Interest on Housing Loan under section 24(b), House Rent Allowance under section 10(13A), etc., are higher.
Investment flexibility: The new regime benefits those who prefer fewer tax-saving investments.
Simplicity: The old regime involves detailed planning, while the new one is simpler.
Long term strategy: Those who invest heavily for deductions or carry multiple sources of income carrying exemptions, the old regime may be beneficial.
Ultimately, if you benefit from significant deductions/exemptions, the old regime might be more advantageous; otherwise, the new regime’s ease and lower rates could be ideal.