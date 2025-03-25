Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 40% of couples spend over Rs 7.5 lakh on wedding venues: Online survey

40% of couples spend over Rs 7.5 lakh on wedding venues: Online survey

62% of couples getting married belong to Gen Z, most weddings are held over three days

Indian wedding, Wedmegood

Photo: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A wedding venue in India costs Rs 6 lakh on average compared to 4.7 lakh in 2023 and 40 per cent of couples spend more than that, according to an online survey by planning app WeddingWire.
 
The survey polled 2,100 couples nationwide to study trends in wedding spending, customs and generational preference. More than 40 per cent of couples spend more than Rs 7.5 lakh on wedding venues. As many as 31 per cent are willing to spend more than Rs 10 lakh, highlighting the demand for luxurious and “curated wedding experiences”.
 
The survey found that 62 per cent of couples getting married belong to Gen Z, or those born between 1996 and 2010, marking a 49 per cent increase from last year. Millennials once were the wedding industry’s main customer but now account for 30 per cent of weddings: A 54 per cent decline from 2023.
 

Also Read

PremiumGroom

Biggest trend for brides and grooms: Wedding wear reflects individuality

PremiumSabyasachi Mukherjee

Minimalist maximalist Sabyasachi Mukherjee on wedding couture's evolution

Premiumpre-wedding shoot

Honeymoons can wait, couples make a beeline for pre-wedding 'Photomoon'

Avanti Birla

HIL Limited rebrands as BirlaNu, unveils $150 mn global expansion plan

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

BSE MidCap, SmallCap indices snap 5-day winning run, fall up to 2% today

 
Indian weddings are becoming longer and more customised. As many as 35 per cent of weddings last at least three days and 32 per cent for four days or more. Additionally, couples are incorporating personal elements into their celebrations, including customised outfits (61 per cent), sustainable wedding choices (27 per cent), and intimate ‘first look’ moments (21 per cent).
 
Shifting priorities
  The survey also highlights changing priorities in wedding planning. While cost remains a crucial factor for 53 per cent of couples, it is no longer the top concern. Instead, food, drinks, and overall guest experience have taken center stage, reflecting a desire to create memorable celebrations for loved ones. The growing emphasis on catering and entertainment further reinforces this shift.
  Wedding investment
  Couples spend about 21 per cent of their annual household income on weddings, demonstrating the event's significance.
 
Digital communication is playing an increasingly crucial role in wedding planning. About 79 per cent of couples use platforms like WhatsApp to share wedding details with family and friends, while wedding websites are becoming more common for managing invitations and event schedules. This reflects the growing digitalisation of the Indian wedding landscape.
 
“Weddings are no longer just about tradition — they are becoming personalised, unforgettable experiences. Couples are putting a fresh twist on their special day by creating unique moments that reflect their individuality,” said Snigdha Johar, consumer marketing manager at WeddingWire India. The platform is a subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide.
 

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

1,000 Trump gold cards sold in a day, each worth $5 million: US officials

real estate construction building

Tier 2, 3 cities account for 44% of land acquisitions, Lucknow, Jaipur lead

US Visa

F-1 visa holders: How Indian students can stay safe under Trump admin

Office space

Office leasing market hits record high: Flexible workspace, IT lead surge

PremiumChina, China flag

China-focused MFs: Take limited exposure, watch out for policy shifts

Topics : Wedding outfit Wedding venues in India wedding BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon